Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., March 30, 2018

Sooner or later, the CONCACAF Champions League usually comes down to MLS vs. Mexico; this year it's in next week's semifinals, being shown live in the U.S. only on Univision Deportes:

Mexico City's Club America at Toronto FC: 7pm Tue., April 3

New York Red Bulls at Chivas of Guadalajara: 9pm Wed., April 4

The return legs are on Tue., April 10, 7pm and 9pm.

The European Champions League quarterfinals are those same days, all at 1:45pm:

Tue.: Real Madrid at Juventus on FS1, Bayern Munich at Sevilla on ESPN Deportes.

Wed.: Roma at Barcelona FS1, Manchester City at Liverpool on FS2.

The return legs are April 10-11.

Last week's international games provided the last real tuneups before this summer's World Cup; among the highlights: Spain destroyed Argentina, 6-1; Brazil broke Germany's 22-game winning streak, 1-0 in Berlin; and the U.S., fielding a promising squad of mostly youngsters, beat fellow non-qualifier Paraguay, 1-0.

High school playoffs start tonight, Thursday, locally and across the state. Bi-district winners advance to the second round next Mon.-Tue., advancing toward the state championships, April 18-21 in Georgetown.

Good news/bad news for the Columbus Crew on Saturday: the team remained unbeaten through four games, with a 3-1 win over D.C. United. On the other hand, the announced crowd of only 8,443 was smallest they've drawn since Precourt Sports Ventures bought the team in 2013.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

