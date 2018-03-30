Soccer Watch

Sooner or later, the CONCACAF Champions League usually comes down to MLS vs. Mexico; this year it's in next week's semifinals, being shown live in the U.S. only on Univision Deportes:

•Mexico City's Club America at Toronto FC: 7pm Tue., April 3

•New York Red Bulls at Chivas of Guadalajara: 9pm Wed., April 4

The return legs are on Tue., April 10, 7pm and 9pm.

The European Champions League quarterfinals are those same days, all at 1:45pm:

•Tue.: Real Madrid at Juventus on FS1, Bayern Munich at Sevilla on ESPN Deportes.

•Wed.: Roma at Barcelona FS1, Manchester City at Liverpool on FS2.

The return legs are April 10-11.

Last week's international games provided the last real tuneups before this summer's World Cup; among the highlights: Spain destroyed Argentina, 6-1; Brazil broke Germany's 22-game winning streak, 1-0 in Berlin; and the U.S., fielding a promising squad of mostly youngsters, beat fellow non-qualifier Paraguay, 1-0.

High school playoffs start tonight, Thursday, locally and across the state. Bi-district winners advance to the second round next Mon.-Tue., advancing toward the state championships, April 18-21 in Georgetown.

Good news/bad news for the Columbus Crew on Saturday: the team remained unbeaten through four games, with a 3-1 win over D.C. United. On the other hand, the announced crowd of only 8,443 was smallest they've drawn since Precourt Sports Ventures bought the team in 2013.