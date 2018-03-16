Soccer Watch

MLS clubs went 3-0 against Mexico in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals last week; two of those return legs are being played Tuesday as we go to press; you can still catch Seattle at Guadalajara, tonight, Wednesday, 10pm.

And if you're really quick, you can catch the last of the European Champions League Round of 16 today, Wed.: Bayern Munich at Besiktas (noon); Chelsea at Barcelona (2:45pm). So far, there are two English, two Spanish, and two Italian teams in the final eight: Liverpool and Manchester City, Real Madrid and Sevilla, and Juventus and Roma. Those quarterfinals begin April 3-4.

Locally, high school playoffs start in a couple of weeks; stay tuned for a preview.