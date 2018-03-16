Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., March 16, 2018


Fox Sports House at SXSW (Photo by Nick Barbaro)

MLS clubs went 3-0 against Mexico in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals last week; two of those return legs are being played Tuesday as we go to press; you can still catch Seattle at Guadalajara, tonight, Wednesday, 10pm.

And if you're really quick, you can catch the last of the European Champions League Round of 16 today, Wed.: Bayern Munich at Besiktas (noon); Chelsea at Barcelona (2:45pm). So far, there are two English, two Spanish, and two Italian teams in the final eight: Liverpool and Manchester City, Real Madrid and Sevilla, and Juventus and Roma. Those quarterfinals begin April 3-4.

Locally, high school playoffs start in a couple of weeks; stay tuned for a preview.

More Soccer Watch columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, March 9, 2018

Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, March 2, 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Carver Museum: Punk Noir
George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center
Clouds of Sils Maria
at AFS Cinema
Texas Stars
at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  