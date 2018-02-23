Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Feb. 23, 2018

There's a crazy amount of international football on TV these days: European Champions League takes next week off, but the CONCACAF Champions League is in full swing, with the first leg of the round of 16 ending tonight, Feb. 22, and the second-leg games being played next Tue.-Thu., Feb. 27-March 1. Univision Deportes has picked up U.S. broadcast rights, and will air a 7pm/9pm doubleheader each of those evenings.

Closer to home, San Antonio FC is about halfway through their preseason; they'll play their first scrimmage this Saturday against St. Edward's, whose men's program has progressed so much in the past few years.

Columbus Crew fan alert: Just in time for the MLS preseason, Allegiant Air just started new nonstop service from Austin to Columbus, leaving out of Bergstrom Airport's South Terminal. Wonder if they know something we don't?

More Soccer Watch columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, Feb. 16, 2018

Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, Feb. 9, 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Dimension Gallery: Benthos
Dimension Gallery
Jazz OUTside (Inside)
at Carousel Lounge
Space Race Texas
at Texas Spirit Theater at the Bullock Texas State History Museum
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  