Soccer Watch

There's a crazy amount of international football on TV these days: European Champions League takes next week off, but the CONCACAF Champions League is in full swing, with the first leg of the round of 16 ending tonight, Feb. 22, and the second-leg games being played next Tue.-Thu., Feb. 27-March 1. Univision Deportes has picked up U.S. broadcast rights, and will air a 7pm/9pm doubleheader each of those evenings.

Closer to home, San Antonio FC is about halfway through their preseason; they'll play their first scrimmage this Saturday against St. Edward's, whose men's program has progressed so much in the past few years.

Columbus Crew fan alert: Just in time for the MLS preseason, Allegiant Air just started new nonstop service from Austin to Columbus, leaving out of Bergstrom Airport's South Terminal. Wonder if they know something we don't?