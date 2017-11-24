Soccer Watch

The Texas Longhorns' best season in a decade (14-4-3) came to a close Sunday with a 3-0 loss at top-seeded Duke in the NCAA third round. Next year should be even better, as the Horns graduate only two seniors, neither of whom were a factor this season.

With this paper going to press two days early this Thanksgiving week, there's time to remind you about:

• MLS playoffs Tuesday evening: Columbus Crew FC hosts Toronto FC in the Eastern Conference finals, 7pm on ESPN, followed by Houston-Seattle at 9pm on FS1. The return legs are next Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 29-30.

• The European Champions League group stage continues this Tue.-Wed., Nov. 21-22, with games both days at 11am and 1:45pm on Fox Sports 1 and 2; Europa League games follow on Turkey Day, highlighted by Arsenal at Cologne at noon.