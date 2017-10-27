Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Oct. 27, 2017

The Texas Longhorns got their fifth overtime win of the season, 1-0 at Baylor, and are now up to eighth-ranked in the nation. They host 22nd-ranked Oklahoma State in the season finale this Friday, Oct. 27. It's your last chance to see the best football team UT has had in a decade... The St. Edward's men will finish their season hosting Dallas Baptist at 1pm, Sat., Oct. 28; at 12-3-1, they're ranked No. 15 in the nation, and currently in line for an NCAA bid.

With a 2-1 win over the Tulsa Roughnecks, San Antonio FC earned a second home USL playoff game; they host the OKC Energy at 7:30pm, Sat., Oct. 28... The MLS knockout round is underway; you can root on Columbus Crew – the possible future Austin FC – playing at MLS newcomer Atlanta, 7pm Thu., Oct. 26, on ESPN2. Conference semifinals begin Sun., Oct. 29... The U-17 World Cup final – England-Spain – is Sat, Oct. 28, 10:30am, on FS2 and Telemundo... The European Champions League group stage continues next Tue.-Wed., Oct. 31-Nov. 1, Nov. 21-22, and Dec. 5-6, with games both days at 1:45pm on Fox Sports 1 & 2.

