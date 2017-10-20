Soccer Watch

This week's big news is Monday's announcement that the Columbus Crew might want to relocate to Austin. Read more about that in this week's "Public Notice," p.12. And there might be more info and rumors floating around at the Supporter Social & Meetup with Supporters Union and the MLS in Austin Support­ers Group, this Sunday, Oct. 22, 7:30pm at Haymaker, 2310 Manor Rd.

The UT Longhorns split a pair of games in Kansas last weekend; at 12-1-2, they're still ranked as high as 10th in the nation. They're on the road again this week, before facing 23rd-ranked Oklahoma State in the season finale next Fri., Oct. 27... The St. Edward's women play their last two home games of the season this week: hosting Oklahoma Christian (Thu., 3pm) and Lubbock Christian (Sat., 1pm).

USL Playoffs begin this weekend: San Antonio FC will host the Tulsa Roughnecks in their first playoff game ever, at 7:30pm, Sat., Oct. 21... MLS, meanwhile, finishes the regular season this Sunday, with 11 games being played simultaneously at 3pm.

In the U-17 World Cup, the U.S. stomped previously undefeated Paraguay 5-0 to earn its first victory knockout stage win in the biennial tourney since Landon Donovan led them to a fourth-place finish in 1999. The U.S. got a hat trick from Tim Weah, son of former World Cup Player of the Year George Weah, who's currently in a run-off to become president of Liberia. They face England in the quarterfinals this Sat., Oct. 21 (9:30am, FS2 & Telemundo); the winner plays Germany or Brazil at 6:30am, Wed., Oct. 25, with the final at 9:30am, Sat., Oct. 28.

Another huge week for English clubs in the European Champions League; three wins and two draws leaves all five of them atop their groups at the round's halfway point.