Soccer Watch

The UT Longhorns pulled off what is perhaps the upset of the NCAA year on Sunday, shutting down fifth-ranked West Virginia, 1-0, to take early control of the Big 12 race. At 10-0, the Horns are now the lone unbeaten and untied team in Div. I, and rose to No. 8 in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches poll. Sophomore goalkeeper Nicole Curry was named USC National Player of the Week, while sophomore forward Cyera Hintzen earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after notching her fourth match-winner of the season. There are now just three more chances to see this record-setting team in action; the first comes against Texas Tech this Friday at 7pm at Meyers Stadium... St. Edward's women and men each won a pair of games as well; they're up to fourth and 11th, respectively, in the nation. They host a pair of doubleheaders this Thu. & Sat., Sept. 28 & 30.

With just over one week until the decisive games in World Cup qualifying, U.S. coach Bruce Arena must be eyeing the injury list with some alarm: Jozy Altidore is set to come back this weekend, but it looks like Kellyn Acosta and Jordan Morris are out for sure. The U.S. hosts Panama – seeking their first WC appearance ever – on Fri., Oct. 6, and finish in Trinidad on Oct. 10... Another great week for England in the European Champions League, with four huge wins, and a road draw leaving all five of their entries in line to advance to the last 16, four of them as group leaders.