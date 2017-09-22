Soccer Watch

It would've seemed highly unlikely when the season began a few weeks ago, but as things stand right now, the UT Longhorns may be hosting the biggest game of the Big 12 season this Sunday, when fifth-ranked West Virginia comes to Mike Myers Stadium for a 1pm kickoff. The Mountaineers, an NCAA semifinalist last year, were expected to be in that discussion again. The Horns, not so much. UT, picked to finish eighth in the league in preseason, have reeled off eight straight wins to open the year, and are one of just two undefeated and untied teams left in NCAA Division I women's soccer – though they haven't yet faced anyone of West Virginia's caliber.

First things first, though; the Horns' Big 12 opener is this Fri., Sept. 22, 7pm, hosting Iowa State. And then, suddenly: only three home games left in the season... Sopho­more Cyera Hintzen got her third match-winning goal of the year to beat UT-Rio Grande Valley 1-0 in overtime last Friday, and was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

St. Edward's women and men continue to roll; they're ranked sixth and 17th, respectively, in NCAA Div. II. The men are on the road this weekend; the women start a stretch of five straight home games, starting this week with Rogers State (3pm, Thu.) and Newman (1pm, Sat.).

The European Champions League group stage continues next Tue.-Wed., Sept. 26-27, with games both days at 1:45pm on Fox Sports 1 & 2.