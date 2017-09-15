Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Sept. 15, 2017


Katie Glenn muscled her way to Big 12 offensive player of the week honors. (Photos by Paul Bordovsky)

For the first time in a good long while, each of Austin's three NCAA soccer programs are up in the national rankings this week. The UT Longhorns, at 7-0, have recorded the best start in the program's history, and their first national ranking in coach Angela Kelly's six seasons here. They're ranked 21st in the United Soccer Coaches poll after blitzing previously unbeaten and unscored-on Colorado, 3-0, and eking out a 3-2 comeback win in overtime over Northeastern. They wrap up their nonconference schedule hosting UT-Rio Grande Valley this Friday at 7pm. Freshman midfielder Katie Glenn was named Big 12 offensive player of the week after scoring two goals, and assisting on the overtime winner... The St. Edward's men split a pair in Colorado, and dropped to 23rd in the nation; they start their 14-game Heartland Conference season this weekend, hosting Texas A&M-Int'l Thursday at 3pm, and St. Mary's Saturday at 1pm. The Hilltopper women are on the road this weekend, but up to No. 5 in the nation.

It was a great week for England on the first match day of the European Champions League group stage, with four big wins (16-1 in total goals) by Manchester City and United, Chelsea, and Spurs, and a Liverpool draw to show for their efforts. For Spain, Barcelona and Real Madrid each won emphatically at home, while Sevilla and Atlético Madrid got decent road draws; Italy fared the worst, with two losses and a draw. Round two (of six) is in two weeks, Sept. 26-27.

Tickets for World Cup 2018, next summer in Russia, go on sale today, Sept. 14, at www.fifa.com, with prices ranging from $105 to $1,100.

