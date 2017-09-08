Soccer Watch

The UT Longhorns put their 5-0 unbeaten record on the line this weekend against Colorado (Friday, 6pm) and Northeastern (Sunday, 1pm), offering the first 400 fans a free UT scarf and vuvuzela(!), respectively. A win over the Buffs would give the Horns the best start to a season in school history... St. Edward's men and women each opened with a pair of wins last weekend, and are now ranked seventh and sixth in the nation. The men are on the road in Colorado this weekend; the women host No. 15 Texas A&M-Commerce Sunday at 1pm.

The U.S. national team's 14-game unbeaten streak came crashing down in New York Friday evening, with a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica in World Cup qualifying ending the Bruce Arena honeymoon. And it took an 85th-minute equalizer by Bobby Wood four days later down in Honduras to keep the U.S. World Cup hopes alive, as they sit in fourth place in the group with two games to go Oct. 5 & 9. As it stands, they're in line for an intercontinental playoff series against either Syria or Australia (the Asian fifth-place team) for the last spot in the 32-team field... Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Belgium qualified, with Costa Rica, England, Germany, and Spain almost there.