Soccer Watch

The Texas Longhorns looked potent on both ends of the field in winning a pair on their opening weekend, beating a pretty good Rice squad, 2-1, and smothering Western Kentucky, 2-0, in a game nowhere near as close as the score would indicate. The Horns didn't allow a shot on goal all game, and outshot WKU 21-1 overall. Early on, it looks like the depth in the Horns' attacking rotation may wear some teams down. Emily Strouphauer, a freshman out of Cedar Ridge High, got one of the goals. The Horns host Little Rock this Friday, Aug. 25, at 7pm at Mike A. Myers Stadium (Manor & Red River), before going on the road for the next three games.

St. Edward's men are ranked ninth in the nation (but only second in the Heartland Conference, behind No. 6 Midwestern State), and the women are ranked 23rd. The Hilltopper women open their season next week, hosting UC-Colorado Springs at 3pm, Thu., Aug. 31, at Lewis-Chen Family Field on the St. Ed's campus.

Minnows from Slovenia, Cyprus, and Azerbaijan will be joining the big boys in the European Champions League group stage, after some mild upsets in this week's playoff finales. Among the heavyweight matchups, Liverpool beat Hoffenheim handily, as did Napoli over Nice. Glasgow Celtic went through as well.