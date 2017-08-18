Soccer Watch

With a 2-0 exhibition win over Incarnate Word under their belt, the UT Longhorns open their regular season this Fri., Aug. 18, hosting Rice at 7pm at Mike A. Myers Stadium (Manor & Red River), and Western Kentucky at 2pm on Sun., Aug. 20. A Back to School Weekend special offers $1 tickets for students, $3 general admission.

Last Friday was the deadline for applications to host the 2026 World Cup, and despite a late entry from Morocco, the "United Bid" by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to co-host remains the very heavy favorite. The U.S. flexed its muscle this week by releasing a list of 37 potential host venues, each with over 60,000 seats, and including Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, and Arlington. Expect that to be whittled down to around 15 in the end, along with probably three Mexican cities and four in Canada.

The European Champions League got underway in earnest this week, with the playoff round to determine the final 10 teams to get into the group stage. Liverpool got a solid 2-1 road win at Hoffenheim in Germany, while other favorites held serve in the first leg. Return legs are Tue.-Wed., Aug. 22-23, live at 1:45pm on both FS1 and FS2.