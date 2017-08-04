Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Aug. 4, 2017

The USA beat Jamaica in the 2017 Gold Cup final last week, lifting their first trophy in a while, and extending their unbeaten streak under head coach Bruce Arena to 14 games… Great three-goal comeback by the U.S. Women to beat Brazil 4-3 in the Tournament of Nations on Sunday, with Megan Rapinoe scoring one, and setting up the other two, in the game's final 10 minutes… The final in the European Women's Champ­ion­ship is on Sun., Aug. 6, 11:30am on ESPN2; teams TBA, but six-time defending champ Germany won't be there – the victims of a quarterfinal upset by Denmark… That's about it for the summer tournaments, and the exhibition season is winding up as we go to press, with the MLS All-Star game against Real Madrid. And in Europe, the major leagues begin to swing back into action: French league play starts this weekend, with England to start next week, Aug. 11, and all the rest the following week – with an increasing number of games and leagues available live, across a variety of channels… UT Longhorn Soccer starts back up again next week as well with an exhibition match against Incarnate Word, Fri., Aug. 11, at 7pm at Mike Myers Stadium. www.texassports.com.

