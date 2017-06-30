Soccer Watch

Final reminder: The Austin Soccer Founda­tion's 2017 Awards Banquet is tonight, Thu., June 29, at the South Congress Hotel. It's a great group; get more info and $100 tickets at www.austinsoccerfoundation.org.

San Antonio FC lost their undefeated record with a 1-0 loss Saturday in Colorado Springs. They're at the Sacramento Republic this Sat., July 1, in Fox Sports SW game of the week at 10pm. Sacramento is one of the teams in the hunt for an MLS expansion slot, and recently made a case both on and off the field in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup, with a 4-1 thumping of MLS' Real Salt Lake in front of a raucous sell-out crowd of 11,569... SAFC's Toyota Field has two international exhibition matches next week, featuring Mexican Liga MX clubs: Chivas de Guadalajara will play Atlas on Wed., July 5, 7:30pm, and SAFC will host Santos Laguna on Sat., July 8, 7:30pm, in their first-ever international friendly. Tickets are $10-55 through Ticketmaster.

This summer's biggest international tournaments are down to the finals this weekend: The European U-21 Championship in Poland features powerhouses Germany and Spain: Fri., June 30, 1:45pm, on ESPNU and ESPN Deportes... The FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia, the official prelude to next summer's World Cup, still has a Mexico-Germany semifinal today, Thu., June 29, 1pm. The winner plays Chile in the final on Sun., July 2, 1pm (7am third place game), all live on Fox Sports.