Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., June 9, 2017

There are World Cup Qualifiers worldwide, Thursday through Tuesday, June 8-13... The U.S.A. has a tough double: hosting Trinidad & Tobago in Denver at 7pm, Thu., June 8, and then at Mexico on Sun., June 11 at 7:30pm (both on Fox Sports). Realistically, a win and a loss would probably be enough to keep the team on track for Russia 2018; any less than that would put their backs against the wall when the campaign resumes in the fall.

The U-20 World Cup ended for the U.S. with a quarterfinal loss to Venezuela on Sunday; the semifinals, Uruguay-Venezuela and Italy-England, are Thu., June 8, and the final is Sun., June 11 on Fox Sports... Real Madrid put in a relentless second-half attacking performance, and wore down a great Juventus defense, 4-1, to lift the European Champions League trophy Saturday in the traditional European season finale.

