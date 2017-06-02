Soccer Watch

Sports

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., June 2, 2017

The U-20 World Cup is ongoing in South Korea and on Fox Sports 1 and 2 in the wee morning hours for the next week. The U.S. made it into the knockout round as the winner of a competitive Group D, and are facing New Zealand in the Round of 16 as this paper is being printed; if they get past the Kiwis, they'll face Venezuela Sunday morning at 1am. Then the semifinals are Thu., June 8, and the final Sun., June 11... The U.S. senior men prep for next week's World Cup Qualifi­ers with a friendly against Venezuela this Saturday, June 3, 7pm on FS1.

Saturday, June 3, is also the finale of the European season: the European Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid in Cardiff, Wales, where the roof will be closed because of concerns about a possible drone attack. It's at 1:45pm on Fox. Among various local watch parties, Jack & Ginger's Irish Pub hosts a "Footy Brunch Soccer Skills Challenge," 10am-2pm, with brunch specials and soccer skills stations set up outside in Rock Rose, and the Austin Coed Soccer Assoc. has a party at Lustre Pearl East, 114 Linden, with beer specials and on-site masseuses to soothe achy muscles after the opening day of ACSA's summer season... Arsenal and embattled coach Arsene Wenger lifted England's FA Cup trophy for the third time in four years, beating crosstown rival Chelsea, 2-1 to bring a sweet end to a disappointing season.

San Antonio FC remains undefeated, and set a new USL record with their fifth straight road win (1-0) Friday at Kansas City's Swope Park Rangers. They host the return match at Toyota Field this Saturday, June 3, at 7:30pm. See www.sanantoniofc.com... SAFC is also competing in the U.S. Open Cup – playing at Tulsa as we go to press. The winner plays at MLS power FC Dallas on June 14.

