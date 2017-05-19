Soccer Watch

This Sunday is the English Premier League season finale: 10 games simultaneously, shown across 10 different NBC networks at 9am. Unfortunately, this year there's not much at stake, with one exception, as Arsenal hopes to catch Liverpool for fourth place and the final Champions League spot. Chelsea clinched the championship last week, Spurs and almost certainly Manchester City have the other CL spots, and Sunderland, Middlesbrough, and Hull are relegated to the second division. Elsewhere in Europe, Monaco and Feyenoord won the French and Dutch titles this week, Juventus and Real Madrid can clinch Italy and Spain on Sunday, and Bayern Munich has long since clinched Germany... Manchester United and Ajax Amsterdam will meet in the Europa League final at 1:45pm Wed., May 24, in Stockholm, live on Fox Sports and ESPN Deportes... Soccer Assist's third annual Soccer Social/Fundraiser is Fri., May 26, 7-11pm at the Rock Rose Hall; register and see more info at www.soccerassist.org.

San Antonio FC and their Toyota Field announced two international exhibition matches this week, featuring Mexican Liga MX clubs: Chivas de Guadalajara will play Atlas on Wed., July 5, at 7:30pm, and SAFC will host Santos Laguna on Sat., July 8, at 7:30pm in their first-ever international friendly. Tickets are now on sale... SAFC remains undefeated in USL play; they host Phoenix Rising this Sat., May 20, at 7:30pm at Toyota Field; see www.sanantoniofc.com; it'll be shown live on FSSW.