Screens

Austin Film Critics Association Calls Killers of the Flower Moon Top Film of 2023

But Oppenheimer dominates in multiple categories

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Jan. 12, 2024


Killers of the Flower Moon

The Austin Film Critics Association has announced its awards for best films of 2023, and Martin Scorsese's historical crime epic Killers of the Flower Moon has taken the top prize.

Based on the "Reign of Terror," in which more than 60 members of the Osage Nation were murdered for the oil money, the film also took the Best Actress award for Lily Gladstone's performance as a woman who barely escaped the fate of so many others and instead helped expose the monstrous crimes. Gladstone's actually a two-time winner, having also been voted by AFCA members as this year's recipient of the Robert R. "Bobby" McCurdy Memorial Breakthrough Artist Award.

However, while Killers may have taken the top award, it was a bountiful year for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which performed an almost perfect clean sweep with eight wins, including for Nolan as writer and director and for Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and the entire ensemble for their performances.

The AFCA, which draws its membership from working film critics with Austin-area publications, including The Austin Chronicle, also presented the latest Austin Film Award (given to movie by a filmmaker residing in Austin during production) to music documentary Milli Vanilli, directed by Luke Korem.

Find the complete list of winners at austinchronicle.com/screens.


Oppenheimer

AFCA Top 10 Films of 2023

1) Killers of the Flower Moon

2) Oppenheimer

3) Poor Things

4) Past Lives

5) The Holdovers

6) Godzilla Minus One

7) The Iron Claw

8) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

9) Barbie

10) American Fiction

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Richard Whittaker
<i>Milli Vanilli</i> Documentary to Get Award Screening at AFS
Milli Vanilli Documentary to Get Award Screening at AFS
Austin Film Critics Association honors local Film

Jan. 13, 2024

<i>Fugitive Dreams</i> Rides the Rails to Your Screen
Fugitive Dreams Rides the Rails to Your Screen
Jason Neulander's American fable is available on VOD now

Jan. 12, 2024

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
POSTPONED: MLK Day March, Festival, and Food Drive
Huston-Tillotson University
MLK Day Open Mic Poetry
at The Vortex
Young Greg Abbott: A FuQusical at Trinity Street Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
Austin Music Rules at Free Week 2024
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  