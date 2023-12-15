Screens

Josh Kupecki’s Top Ten Films of 2023

Fri., Dec. 15, 2023


The Delinquents

1) Monster Who is the monster? Not surprisingly, they crop up everywhere in this ever-shifting mystery.

2) Fallen Leaves A gloriously low-key romance.

3) The Delinquents: Sublime absurdity served in generous helpings

4) Anatomy of a Fall I plead guilty to finding a kindred spirit in Sandra.

5) Showing Up: Portrait of an artist as a human being.

6) Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. A pitch-perfect coming-of-age story, expertly cast and nimbly executed.


All of Us Strangers

7) All of Us Strangers Healing grief through paranormal activity. Gut-wrenching and optimistic!

8) The Eternal Memory Chronicle of a Chilean journalist and his wife living with Alzheimer's overwhelms with heartache and humanity.

9) Past Lives Talk about husband of the year, although he did write a novel called <i>Boner</i>, so who knows?


American Fiction

10) American Fiction These scathing delights have hilarious ends.

Near Misses: El Conde, The Zone of Interest

Most Overrated: The Holdovers

Most Underrated: The Adults, Full Time, R.M.N.

Wild Card: So many wonderful strikes! Never for one moment get duped into believing multinational corporations, er, I mean movie studios, are ever losing money. Now do health care and education.

Acting Kudos (Male): Glen Howerton (BlackBerry), Peter Sarsgaard (Memory)

Acting Kudos (Female): Paula Beer (Afire), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Best Director: Aki Kaurismäki (Fallen Leaves), Ira Sachs (Passages)

Best Original Screenplay: Yûji Sakamoto (Monster), Justine Triet and Arthur Harari (Anatomy of a Fall)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Kelly Fremon Craig (Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.), Andrew Haigh (All of Us Strangers)

TV Series/Event: Swarm: Unhinged fandom is the only fandom worth having. Brilliant television.

Worst Film: Hypnotic: Something about the convergence of the brain-dead, derivative script, a constipated Ben Affleck, and the lack of anything remotely resembling style, sent me into a protracted state of despondency. What even are movies?

The Little Film That Could: Chile '76: A near perfect psychological thriller absolutely the most satisfying time I spent in the cinema this year.

A version of this article appeared in print on December 15, 2023 with the headline: Josh Kupecki’s Top 10 Films of 2023

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Top 10s 2023
The Year Began With a New City Council and a New City Manager
The Year Began With a New City Council and a New City Manager
After tussling with Council, Spencer Cronk got canned

Austin Sanders, Dec. 15, 2023

Texas Abortion Advocates Sue for Reproductive Rights
Texas Abortion Advocates Sue for Reproductive Rights
Manning new battle lines in the fight for legal abortion

Brant Bingamon, Dec. 15, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Top 10s 2023

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
ICOSA: Upwelling
ICOSA
Stargaze Theater Festival at Dougherty Arts Center
The Last Walt w/ Walker Lukens, Bright Light Social Hour, Shakey Graves, Jess Williamson, Kam Franklin, David Ramirez, Israel Nash, Mobley, Sarah Jaffe, Fat Tony, Vlad Holiday at Paramount Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: Parker Woodland, Black Pumas, Mamahawk, Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritualized, and More
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  