Screens

Alejandra Martinez’s Top 10 Films of 2023

Fri., Dec. 15, 2023


Killers of the Flower Moon

1) Killers of the Flower Moon Essential examination of the evil, banal nature of white supremacy. Lily Gladstone deserves the world!

2) Poor Things Weird, wonderful journey toward self-actualization that relishes bodily pleasures and the complications of being human.


Past Lives

3) Past Lives How do we say goodbye to the people we once called home? Devastating and disarming!

4) May December Whip-smart, skin-crawling look at the realities of tabloid fodder and what happens when it unravels.

5) Skinamarink Slow, dreadful reignition of childhood fears. Best watched in complete darkness!

6) A Thousand and One A family saga set in NYC over multiple decades understands the political is always personal.

7) Huesera Unsettling treatise on how destructive societal expectations and motherhood can be to someone's identity.

8) Bottoms The gleefully anarchic, queer, absurdist high school comedy I didn't know I needed!

9) Oppenheimer A biopic that matches the existential, apocalyptic energy at the heart of its story.

10) Barbie Maximalist eye candy that isn't afraid to get existential – a fun time, thorns and all!

Near Misses: Knock at the Cabin, Evil Dead Rise, Priscilla

Most Overrated: Napoleon, Anatomy of a Fall

Most Underrated: Dicks: The Musical, Cassandro, No Hard Feelings

Wild Card: Ayo Edebiri, who has been a consistent, welcome presence at the movies this year (Bottoms, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Theater Camp)

Acting Kudos (Male): Charles Melton (May December), Marshawn Lynch (Bottoms), Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Acting Kudos (Female): Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Emma Stone (Poor Things), Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One)

Best Director: Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon), Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things), Celine Song (Past Lives)

Best Original Screenplay: Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik (May December), Celine Song, (Past Lives)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach (Barbie), Andrew Haigh (All of Us Strangers)

TV Series/Event: Farewell to Succession, Sundays won't be the same without my favorite fail sons and daughter.

Worst Film: Next Goal Wins, a film that manages to be egregiously offensive and deeply unfunny

The Little Film That Could: Polite Society: Sibling bonds, martial arts, and fun action sequences abound in this underrated debut!

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Top 10s 2023
The Year Began With a New City Council and a New City Manager
The Year Began With a New City Council and a New City Manager
After tussling with Council, Spencer Cronk got canned

Austin Sanders, Dec. 15, 2023

Texas Abortion Advocates Sue for Reproductive Rights
Texas Abortion Advocates Sue for Reproductive Rights
Manning new battle lines in the fight for legal abortion

Brant Bingamon, Dec. 15, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Top 10s 2023

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
ICOSA: Upwelling
ICOSA
The Last Walt w/ Walker Lukens, Bright Light Social Hour, Shakey Graves, Jess Williamson, Kam Franklin, David Ramirez, Israel Nash, Mobley, Sarah Jaffe, Fat Tony, Vlad Holiday at Paramount Theatre
Stargaze Theater Festival at Dougherty Arts Center
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: Parker Woodland, Black Pumas, Mamahawk, Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritualized, and More
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  