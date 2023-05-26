Screens

Five Must-See Shows at ATX TV Festival

Celebration of the small screen hits season 12 with a TV Guide's worth of screenings and panels

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., May 26, 2023


Cheers

Outlander

Celebrate World Outlander Day with Caitríona Balfe (Claire Randall) and Sophie Skelton (Bree MacKenzie) and executive producers Maril Davis and Toni Graphia in conversation about the time-traveling phenomenon and what it says about women's roles throughout history and in the modern TV industry.

Thu., June 1, 11am. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress

We Have a Deal: Inside the Business of Shark Tank

The show that made venture capital into a talent competition has more in common with The Gong Show than CNBC's Squawk Box, but it's still attracted its share of entrepreneurs. A packed panel features two of the most recognizable Texans in business: Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Austin's own jewelry tycoon and philanthropist Kendra Scott.

Fri., June 2, 11:45am. Driskill Ballroom, 604 Brazos

Cheers Reunion

For one night only, Austin becomes the place where everybody knows your name. Join America's bartender Ted Danson and everyone's favorite barflies John Ratzenberger and George Wendt, alongside Achievement in Television eXcellence awardee James Burrows and his co-creators, Glen Charles and Les Charles, as they look back at the sitcom that changed the multicamera sitcom game forever.

Fri., June 2, 7pm. ACL Live at the Moody Theater, 310 Willie Nelson

Showrunner POV: The Simpsons

Remember the song "They'll Never Stop the Simpsons" at the end of season 13's clip show episode "Gump Roast," an in-joke about how the show would go on forever? Well, joke's on us, because that was 21 years ago. After 34 seasons and counting, showrunner/executive producer Matt Selman explains how they find new stories in Springfield.

Sat., June 3, 11:30am. Driskill Citadel Club, 604 Brazos

Mayans M.C.

The spinoff from biker drama Sons of Anarchy first set out on the highway with a sneak preview at ATX TV Fest in 2018. So it makes sense that stars JD Pardo (Ezekiel Reyes), Clayton Cardenas (Angel Reyes), Emilio Rivera (Marcus Alvarez), Sarah Bolger (Emily Thomas), and JR Bourne (Isaac Packer) would drop their kickstands for a glimpse at the fifth and final season.

Sat., June 3, 1:30pm. 800 Congress

ATX TV Festival Season 12, June 1-4. Badges and tickets at atxfestival.com.

AusPop Organizes a Tribute to Frank Kozik
AusPop Organizes a Tribute to Frank Kozik
A special night at the Mohawk to celebrate the print master

May 26, 2023

Farewell to the Danger God: Gary Kent (1933-2023)
Farewell to the Danger God: Gary Kent (1933-2023)
The stunt legend who called Austin home died this week

May 26, 2023

Five Things, ATX TV Festival, Outlander, Shark Tank, Cheers, The Simpsons, Mayans M.C., ATX TV Festival 2023

