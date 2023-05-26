Five Must-See Shows at ATX TV Festival

Outlander

Celebrate World Outlander Day with Caitríona Balfe (Claire Randall) and Sophie Skelton (Bree MacKenzie) and executive producers Maril Davis and Toni Graphia in conversation about the time-traveling phenomenon and what it says about women's roles throughout history and in the modern TV industry.

We Have a Deal: Inside the Business of Shark Tank

The show that made venture capital into a talent competition has more in common with The Gong Show than CNBC's Squawk Box, but it's still attracted its share of entrepreneurs. A packed panel features two of the most recognizable Texans in business: Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Austin's own jewelry tycoon and philanthropist Kendra Scott.

Cheers Reunion

For one night only, Austin becomes the place where everybody knows your name. Join America's bartender Ted Danson and everyone's favorite barflies John Ratzenberger and George Wendt, alongside Achievement in Television eXcellence awardee James Burrows and his co-creators, Glen Charles and Les Charles, as they look back at the sitcom that changed the multicamera sitcom game forever.

Showrunner POV: The Simpsons

Remember the song "They'll Never Stop the Simpsons" at the end of season 13's clip show episode "Gump Roast," an in-joke about how the show would go on forever? Well, joke's on us, because that was 21 years ago. After 34 seasons and counting, showrunner/executive producer Matt Selman explains how they find new stories in Springfield.

Mayans M.C.

The spinoff from biker drama Sons of Anarchy first set out on the highway with a sneak preview at ATX TV Fest in 2018. So it makes sense that stars JD Pardo (Ezekiel Reyes), Clayton Cardenas (Angel Reyes), Emilio Rivera (Marcus Alvarez), Sarah Bolger (Emily Thomas), and JR Bourne (Isaac Packer) would drop their kickstands for a glimpse at the fifth and final season.

ATX TV Festival Season 12, June 1-4. Badges and tickets at atxfestival.com.