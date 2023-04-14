Screens

Five Must-See Movies at Indie Meme

Celebration of the South Asian cinematic diaspora returns with groundbreakers and crowdpleasers

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., April 14, 2023


Polite Society (Courtesy of Focus Features)

The Indie Meme Film Festival (April 12-16) is back for its eighth celebration of the best of cinema from South Asia, Iran, and the global diaspora. With RRR bringing more American eyes to movies from the region than ever before, it's a great opportunity to look beyond Bollywood and Tollywood for some truly unique visions.

Goldfish

Director Pushan Kripalani and star Kalki Koechlin will be in attendance for the Texas premiere of this drama about a woman returning from India to the UK to help her mother deal with her increasing dementia – a story drawn from screenwriter Arghya Lahiri's own experiences with her father. Kripalani draws heavily on the British kitchen-sink dramas to explore the complications of both dealing with an ailing parent and balancing Indian and British Indian identities.
Fri., April 14, 6:30pm

In Search of Bengali Harlem

Like so many New York kids of the Eighties, Alaudin Ullah rejected what he saw as stuffy traditions; but as the playwright got older, he started to explore a family history he never knew and the extraordinary, diverse community that defined postwar Harlem. Not only will Ullah and his co-director Vivek Bald be in attendance for this Texas premiere, but copies of Bald's seminal book, Bengali Harlem and the Lost Histories of South Asian America, will be available to buy.
Sat., April 15, 12:45pm. Streaming April 28-May 1.

Tell It Like a Woman

Oscar-nominated for Diane Warren's song, "Applause," this global anthology celebrates the strength of women around the world. With stories told and filmed in America, India, Italy, and Japan, with segments directed by Taraji P. Henson, Austinite Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight, Thirteen), and, most relevantly to Indie Meme, Leena Yadav (Teen Patti, Shabd), who will be in attendance for a special Q&A.
Sat., April 15, 7:30pm

Dhabari Quruvi

The international premiere of a groundbreaking work of Indian cinema – the first film to feature a completely Indigenous cast, drawn from the Irula, Muduka, Kurumba and Vaduka communities of Attappady, and performed solely in the Irula language. Award-winning filmmaker Priyanandanan once more uses myth to explore contemporary issues, this time drawing from the folktale of a fatherless sparrow in the story of a young woman's quest to control her own body.
Sun., April 16, 3:15pm

Polite Society

Ahead of its April 28 release, a closing-night sneak peek at one of the most raucous and unexpected action flicks of the year as wannabe stunt performer Ria (Priya Kansara) uses her martial arts skills to rescue her sister, Lena (Ritu Arya), from a fate worse than death: marrying into a family of supervillains. Imagine Kung Fu Hustle with saris and stylish British slapstick.
Sun., April 16, 6pm

8th Annual Indie Meme Film Festival runs April 12-16 at AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. Select titles available online April 28-May 1. Passes, individual tickets, and info at indiememe.org.

