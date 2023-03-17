Screens

Best of the Film Fest

Want more SXSW film reviews? Head over to austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Here's some tasty teases for you.

Fri., March 17, 2023


John Wick: Chapter 4 (Courtesy of Lionsgate)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

It may be the most perfect jumping-on point for first-timers to D&D since the release of the 2nd edition in 1989. Don't know what that is? Doesn't matter. Honor Among Thieves is a big, bright, iridescent gem of a heist movie in a spectacular, vibrant, and fantastical world.– Richard Whittaker

Bottoms

Man, Emma Seligman just gets it. The teen experience, the teen gay experience, the gross and shameful and liberating catharsis of bloodlust and extremely silly horniness. In an increasingly bland last few years of sanitized, touchy-feely queer teen movies, Seligman gives us one with some actual punch.
– Lina Fisher

Flamin’ Hot

First-time director Eva Longoria and screenwriters Linda Yvette Chávez and Lewis Colick successfully stuff many years into 99 minutes with their well-paced and fun onscreen storytelling tactics. It's colorful and bright, with deft editing, high-tempo tunes, and tons of cheesy-cute one-liners. – Jessi Cape

John Wick: Chapter 4

Even in the hail of bullets, shrieking needle drops, and blinding lighting effects, John Wick: Chapter 4 still works as a cohesive, linear film with a strangely philosophical heart. After three movies of increasing violence and mythology, the script takes a little time to question what John's ultimate intent is. – R.W.

Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes

Thu 16, 2:15pm, Alamo South Lamar

An on-camera white journalist asked Roach early in his career if his music can be used as a weapon. In reply, Roach, whose music demonstrably reflects the conflicted racial times, answered in the affirmative and went on to explain that even the term "jazz" is diminishing. – Marjorie Baumgarten

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE SXSW
SXSW TV Review: <i>Mrs. Davis</i>
TV Review: Mrs. Davis
Mad nuns, mad AIs, and mad energy from the new Peacock show

Joe Gross, March 16, 2023

SXSW Film Review: <i>Little Richard: I Am Everything</i>
Film Review: Little Richard: I Am Everything
The architect of rock & roll gets a detailed but thin biography

Richard Whittaker, March 16, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

SXSW 2023

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Mixtape Mashup benefiting the SIMS Foundation w/ Deezie Brown (2:30), Cha'keeta B (1:45), Porcelain (12:45), My Education (11:45am)
BLK Vinyl
Corridos Super Mas Fuerte at Ivester Contemporary
Women's History Panel: NASA's Webb Space Telescope at Bullock Texas State History Museum
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  