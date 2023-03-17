Best of the Film Fest

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

It may be the most perfect jumping-on point for first-timers to D&D since the release of the 2nd edition in 1989. Don't know what that is? Doesn't matter. Honor Among Thieves is a big, bright, iridescent gem of a heist movie in a spectacular, vibrant, and fantastical world. – Richard Whittaker

Bottoms

Man, Emma Seligman just gets it. The teen experience, the teen gay experience, the gross and shameful and liberating catharsis of bloodlust and extremely silly horniness. In an increasingly bland last few years of sanitized, touchy-feely queer teen movies, Seligman gives us one with some actual punch.

– Lina Fisher

Flamin’ Hot

First-time director Eva Longoria and screenwriters Linda Yvette Chávez and Lewis Colick successfully stuff many years into 99 minutes with their well-paced and fun onscreen storytelling tactics. It's colorful and bright, with deft editing, high-tempo tunes, and tons of cheesy-cute one-liners. – Jessi Cape

John Wick: Chapter 4

Even in the hail of bullets, shrieking needle drops, and blinding lighting effects, John Wick: Chapter 4 still works as a cohesive, linear film with a strangely philosophical heart. After three movies of increasing violence and mythology, the script takes a little time to question what John's ultimate intent is. – R.W.

Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes

An on-camera white journalist asked Roach early in his career if his music can be used as a weapon. In reply, Roach, whose music demonstrably reflects the conflicted racial times, answered in the affirmative and went on to explain that even the term "jazz" is diminishing. – Marjorie Baumgarten