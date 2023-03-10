Reinventing the Fantasy Movie With SXSW Opening Night's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

The opening night slot at the South by Southwest Film and Television Festival has often celebrated movies that balance spectacle and story equally: films like Jordan Peele’s Us and the Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All at Once, movies that earned awards and box office in equal measure.

That trend seems sure to continue with Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the new film from writers/directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. Equal parts ensemble comedy and fantasy adventure, Dungeons & Dragons is poised to be a celebration of the roleplaying franchise for fans and newcomers alike.

Both men came to the film knowing the game (Daley was introduced to it when playing gamer Sam Weir in Freaks and Geeks, while a young Goldstein wormed his way into campaigns run by his elder brother – “and since I was the younger brother, I was often killed off pretty quickly, in an unceremonious fashion”). While several versions of the Dungeons & Dragons script existed before they came on board, the duo immediately gravitated toward the heist elements of earlier drafts. “The one thing that we knew we wanted to preserve was the fact that it was a heist,” Daley explained. “We thought that was a really interesting way into a story that people could sink their teeth into without necessarily any knowledge of the fantasy genre.” Since the basis of most tabletop campaigns is a group of strangers coming together to complete a job, the thematic parallels between heist movies and fantasy roleplaying campaigns offer a shared language for newcomers. “Everyone has at the very least seen a heist film,” Daley noted.

“We saw ourselves as the Dungeon Masters of this movie.” – Jonathan Goldstein

Casting was another way to make the world of Dungeons & Dragons accessible to audiences. While the duo did write with particular actors in mind – the part of the duplicitous Forge was written for Hugh Grant, and Daley describes Chris Pine as their “top choice” throughout the casting process for Edgin the Bard – new pieces of chemistry and characterization were found during early playthroughs of the game itself. “When the cast first arrived in Belfast, we played a game of Dungeons & Dragons with them to give them a sense of what it felt like to be in a party during a campaign,” Goldstein noted, “and also to give us a preview of what they might bring as they played as their characters.”

Finding the right story and cast was crucial. The world of Dungeons & Dragons can be overwhelming, spanning multiple decades and countless rulebooks and modules. But underneath that world building is a subjective and localized experience that offered the filmmakers a surprising amount of creative latitude. “We saw ourselves as the Dungeon Masters of this movie,” Goldstein said, “so we had to decide what’s gonna be the most fun for the audience.” That means audiences will not find core gameplay mechanics like long rests represented in the movie, though Daley joked that there will be a director’s cut that’s “14 hours long that will have 12 hours of them taking naps.”

Meanwhile, moviegoers tired of monochrome blockbusters will take great joy in the bright colors and lush landscapes of Dungeons & Dragons. “We didn’t want it to be that gritty, grim, medieval look that you see so often,” Goldstein explained.

“We shot in Northern Ireland, which is one of the greenest places on Earth,” Daley added. “It would be a sin to strip it of that natural beauty.” Both men are quick to credit the production team – in particular, production designer Ray Chan – for working to find unique characteristics of each shooting location onscreen. “None of them felt the same,” Daley continued. “They all felt like they were coming from different influences.”

Another welcome departure is the use of magic. While spellcasting has become more common onscreen in franchises big and small, Dungeons & Dragons draws unique inspiration from the magic of the game, combining physical components and verbal spellcasting to show a variety of magical effects onscreen. “One of the first things John and I said when we started to think about the look of this was that we did not want to have two people standing there with their hands out and rays coming out of their hands,” Goldstein explained.

To avoid this, the film introduces a mechanical component device for Justice Smith’s Simon the Sorcerer, blurring the lines between wizard and gunslinger. “We thought of this cool cheat to be able to do that quickly and cinematically,” Daley said.

Throughout the film, Daley and Goldstein also find surprising points of overlap between tabletop and movie experiences. One such example is Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page’s Xenk, a high-level paladin whose overpowered nature onscreen hints at a bigger universe of heroes beyond what we see on the screen. Sure, Xenk re-creates the experience of a party coming across a level 20 character in their own campaign, but he also just happens to give the movie some of its best comedic moments. “There’s a lot of fun in that perspective shift, where you’ve spent half the movie with this group of knuckleheads, and then you meet someone who’s a kind of a superhero,” Goldstein says. “It puts it all into perspective.”

And while general audiences will be able to see Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at the end of the month, Daley and Goldstein couldn’t be happier that SXSW is the jumping-off point for their film. “We’ve been lucky enough to come twice before,” Goldstein notes. “There’s something about the energy of Austin itself and the excitement that those fans bring to the movie.” Daley agrees. “You’ve got people there that just enjoy going to the movies and seeing something that transports them to another place,” he adds. “I can’t think of a better place to unleash it to the world.”

Headliners

World Premiere

Fri 10, 6pm, Paramount Theatre