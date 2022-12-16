The Top 10 Films of 2022

In the year when people returned to cinemas, public places, and crowds in earnest, doesn't it make all the sense in the world that The Austin Chronicle's film critics would pick a movie about being done with people as their favorite of the year? The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh's tale of two friends who suddenly stop talking, topped our poll of all our reviewers. Read all their individual selections on p.28 and check out all their additional categories for best performance, best director, and more at austinchronicle.com/screens.

The Austin Chronicle Top 10 Films of 2022

1) The Banshees of Inisherin

2) TÁR

3) Everything Everywhere All at Once

4) Bones and All

5) Decision to Leave

6) Moonage Daydream

7) The Fabelmans

8) Nope

9) Vortex

10) RRR / The Northman (tied)

Culture Editor Richard Whittaker’s Top 10 Films of 2022

1) Everything Everywhere All at Once

2) Babylon

3) Avatar: The Way of Water

4) The Banshees of Inisherin

5) The Northman

6) The Whale

7) Inu-oh

8) Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

9) The Fabelmans

10) Navalny