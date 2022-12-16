1) Bones and All Gorgeous, grotesque, glorious. I didn't have Chalamet dancing to Kiss on my bingo card.

2) Nope I can't stop thinking about this picture all these months later. Peele & Co., tremendous work.

3) Moonage Daydream Dazzling and dizzying, just stunning. Plus, my kiddo is now obsessed with Bowie.

4) Everything Everywhere All at Once Ke Huy Quan should be a superstar by now. Michelle Yeoh is a goddess.

5) The Fabelmans I'm a sucker for films about filmmaking. I smell an Oscar for Williams.

6) TÁR If anyone can beat Williams, it's Blanchett. What a powerhouse performance.

7) Pearl A Lynchian Technicolor nightmare, what's not to love? Goth's monologue alone deserves something. Jesus.

8) Flux Gourmet Peter Strickland is one weird fucker, and I am here for it.

9) Is That Black Enough for You?!? Elvis Mitchell's doc is a must-see. Get your pencils ready to make a list.

10) Jackass Forever Holy shit did we need this movie this year! So pure. I heart Danger Ehren.

Near Misses

Triangle of Sadness, The Menu, The Bob's Burgers Movie

Most Overrated

The Northman, Elvis

Most Underrated

Emily the Criminal; Good Luck to You, Leo Grande; Three Thousand Years of Longing

Wild Card

Gimme more weird stuff starring people like Andrea Riseborough and Harry Melling.

Best Director

Luca Guadagnino (Bones and All), Jordan Peele (Nope), Brett Morgen (Moonage Daydream)

Acting Kudos (Male)

Daniel Kaluuya (Nope), Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)

Acting Kudos (Female)

Cate Blanchett (TÁR), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Mia Goth (Pearl)

TV Series/Event

Andor was the gift that kept on giving this year. Episode 10, Andy Serkis, holy shit!

Worst Film

A tie between Redeeming Love and The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie. Both absolute trash.

The Little Film that Could

The Wonder. Pugh can do no wrong!