Richard Whittaker’s Top 10 Films of 2022
Fri., Dec. 16, 2022
1) Everything Everywhere All at Once Now that's how you do multiversal storytelling: by spanning all the emotions.
2) Babylon Hooray for Hollywood in all its debauched glory.
3) Avatar: The Way of Water Don't be ashamed of embracing cinema as spectacle.
4) The Banshees of Inisherin A wonderfully understated spiral into chaos.
5) The Northman Hamlet has never been more epic or historically accurate.
6) The Whale Rage, rage against the dying of the light.
7) Inu-oh Anime master Masaaki Yuasa's rock & roll fable.
8) Marcel the Shell With Shoes On The inner light of the adorable Marcel shines on us all.
9) The Fabelmans Spielberg contends with why he ended up with cinema.
10) Navalny A daring trip inside Russia's police state.
Near Misses
Pearl, X, The Menu, Elvis, The Black Phone
Most Overrated
Bones and All, Piggy
Most Underrated
Navalny, Cha Cha Real Smooth
Wild Card
Elvis, Everything Everywhere, Babylon, Avatar: The Way of Water, RRR. The year of maximum cinema.
Acting Kudos (Male)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin, After Yang, 13 Lives), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Ke Huy Quan (EEAAO)
Acting Kudos (Female)
Sheila McCarthy (Women Talking), Dale Dickey (A Love Song), Michelle Yeoh (EEAAO)
Best Director
Daniels (EEAAO), Phil Tippett (Mad God), Damien Chazelle (Babylon)
Best Original Screenplay
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin); Seth Reiss, Will Tracy (The Menu)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Robert Eggers, Sjón (The Northman); Samuel D. Hunter (The Whale)
TV Series/Event
Andor showed the grime away from the protective glow of lightsabers.
Worst Film
Can we just banish Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to a dungeon dimension? #TeamWanda.
The Little Film That Could
Art the Clown becomes Art the Megastar. I called it on Terrifier 2 before it outgrossed TÁR.