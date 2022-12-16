1) Everything Everywhere All at Once Now that's how you do multiversal storytelling: by spanning all the emotions.

2) Babylon Hooray for Hollywood in all its debauched glory.

3) Avatar: The Way of Water Don't be ashamed of embracing cinema as spectacle.

4) The Banshees of Inisherin A wonderfully understated spiral into chaos.

5) The Northman Hamlet has never been more epic or historically accurate.

6) The Whale Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

7) Inu-oh Anime master Masaaki Yuasa's rock & roll fable.

8) Marcel the Shell With Shoes On The inner light of the adorable Marcel shines on us all.

9) The Fabelmans Spielberg contends with why he ended up with cinema.

10) Navalny A daring trip inside Russia's police state.

Near Misses

Pearl, X, The Menu, Elvis, The Black Phone

Most Overrated

Bones and All, Piggy

Most Underrated

Navalny, Cha Cha Real Smooth

Wild Card

Elvis, Everything Everywhere, Babylon, Avatar: The Way of Water, RRR. The year of maximum cinema.

Acting Kudos (Male)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin, After Yang, 13 Lives), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Ke Huy Quan (EEAAO)

Acting Kudos (Female)

Sheila McCarthy (Women Talking), Dale Dickey (A Love Song), Michelle Yeoh (EEAAO)

Best Director

Daniels (EEAAO), Phil Tippett (Mad God), Damien Chazelle (Babylon)

Best Original Screenplay

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin); Seth Reiss, Will Tracy (The Menu)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Robert Eggers, Sjón (The Northman); Samuel D. Hunter (The Whale)

TV Series/Event

Andor showed the grime away from the protective glow of lightsabers.

Worst Film

Can we just banish Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to a dungeon dimension? #TeamWanda.

The Little Film That Could

Art the Clown becomes Art the Megastar. I called it on Terrifier 2 before it outgrossed TÁR.