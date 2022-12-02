Five Films for a Phantasmagoric Final Other Worlds

Since 2014, Other Worlds Film Festival has wrapped up Austin's festival year with the best, strangest, most provocative and entertaining of science fiction and horror stories and documentaries. This year, it takes its final trip around the sun with another excursion to the outer reaches of what if?

Other Worlds Film Festival, Dec. 1-4, Galaxy Theatres Austin, 6700 Middle Fiskville. Tickets and passes at otherworldsfilmfest.com.

Give Me an A

Sci-fi and horror are both powerful political tools, and that's clear in this abortion rights anthology. Fifteen segments, produced in the immediate wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, with a cast including Alyssa Milano, Virginia Madsen, Gina Torres, Milana Vayntrub, and more, all with one message: Reproductive rights are human rights.

The Secret of NIMH

Other Worlds has always embraced retrospective screenings of underrated and underappreciated classics, from the theatrical cut of the original Battlestar Galactica to this year's 35mm resurrection of 2001 sequel 2010: The Year We Make Contact. But few animated films have quite the loyal fan base of Don Bluth's strange and wonderful 1982 tale of mice, magic, and science.

Between Before

Being the last ever film to screen at Other Worlds would be reason enough to watch Sutton McKee's new feature, but then it may be the ultimate Other Worlds film: a character study about a collapsing marriage and teleportation.

Beyond Tomorrow

No filmmaker may be more synonymous with Other Worlds than Brett Ryan Bonowicz, a five-time alumnus with documentaries like NASA art archive deep dive The Artist Depiction. Now he maps the stars and the legacy of Roy Scarfo, the award-winning architect of future cities.

Scare Package II: Rad Chad’s Revenge

Chad's dead, baby, but that doesn't mean the star of 2019 Austin-made horror-comedy anthology Scare Package can't still cause trouble. The sequel continues the VHS love with a wild look at (of course) sequelitis.