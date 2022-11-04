Screens

Five Musical Movie Moments at Sound Unseen

The sonic cinema celebration returns to Austin

By Annie Flores, Fri., Nov. 4, 2022

Minnesota-made film festival Sound Unseen arrived online in Austin during the pandemic, but like music, it's best experienced live.

Sound Unseen ATX runs Nov. 3-6 with screenings at AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35. Tickets and info at soundunseen.com


Meet Me in the Bathroom

Finding Her Beat

For centuries the art of Japanese taiko, a tradition of performative drumming, has been practiced by men. This rousing documentary feature captures a special moment in taiko's history as a gathering of women drummers, in the dead of a Minnesota winter, destroy the tradition's patriarchal values for a powerful unified performance.
Thu., Nov. 3, 7:30pm
AFS Cinema

Sound Unseen ATX Filmmaker Meetup

An evening of conversation, beer, and pizza for all attendees, all free while funds last.
Fri., Nov. 4, 6:30pm
The Brewtorium, 6015 Dillard

Friday I’m in Love

The story of gay Houston nightclub Numbers as an alternative music venue and historical queer space. Together the patrons of the beloved club chronicle its triumphant survival through the AIDS crisis, police brutality, and the rise in hate crimes in the Nineties.
Fri., Nov. 4, 9:15pm
AFS Cinema

In-Person Shorts Program

A selection of both national and local shorts, ranging from music videos to narrative and documentary shorts, making for a diverse viewing experience.
Sat., Nov. 5, 7:15pm
AFS Cinema

Meet Me in the Bathroom

Inspired by Elizabeth Goodman's bestselling book, Meet Me in the Bathroom is "an exploration of myth and music, time and place" that documents New York City's momentous musical resurgence in the early 2000s. Directors Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace (Shut Up and Play the Hits) traverse NYC's golden years of indie rock in this ode to the scene, 20 years on.
Sat., Nov. 5, 9:45pm
AFS Cinema

