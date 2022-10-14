Screens

Academy Excludes Apollo 10 1/2 From Oscar Consideration, Prompting Appeal

Animators push back at Academy committee bias

By Kimberley Jones, Fri., Oct. 14, 2022


Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Childhood (by Netflix © 2022)

On Friday, IndieWire's Eric Kohn broke news that in July the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' animation committee had rejected Richard Linklater's Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood for consideration in the Oscars' Best Animated Feature Film category. A letter from the committee explaining the decision said that the group "does not feel that the techniques meet the definition of animation in the category rules" due to "extensive use" of live-action footage. That conclusion was vigorously disputed by the film's animators, Austin's Minnow Mountain, which released a statement on Twitter: "Despite meeting the written requirements for consideration, and having precedent setting films that used the same approach, Apollo 10 1/2 was rejected by a small committee of insiders for its naturalistic style. This independent film, using a 100-year-old hand-drawn 2D animation technique, has been rejected from an animation category dominated by big budget films made with cutting edge 3D technology. Our hearts break for the film's ANIMATORS who did an incredible job during Covid lockdown – they made a special film." Linklater has appealed the Academy's decision. Watch this space.

