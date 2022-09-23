Screens

Five Films to Catch First at Fantastic Fest

The movies you’ll want to see before drafting your year-end best-of lists

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Sept. 23, 2022

Fantastic Fest is known as a place of discovery, for new and rising filmmakers to get their work in front of tastemakers and crowds looking for something new and vibrant. But not every film in the schedule is looking for its breakout moment. Amidst all the movies waiting to be discovered are some of the biggest and most eagerly anticipated titles of the year. No less transgressive or genre-busting, for sure, but proof that Oscar winners and A-listers are also making their way to the Alamo South Lamar.


Triangle of Sadness

Does Ruben Östlund have his own seat at the Alamo? With Force Majeure (2014) and The Square (2017) both having played Fantastic Fest, it's no surprise his latest is this year's closing night film. All aboard for a story of the ultra-rich running their mega-yacht aground on the reef of class struggle.

FF Screening: Thu., Sept. 29, 8:05pm
Release date: Oct. 7

Decision to Leave

Korean provocateur Park Chan-wook's dazzling and sensual historical tale The Handmaiden was the toast of FF 2016, and so excitement is high for his Oscar-toured follow-up, a twisted whodunit about a homicide cop (Park Hae-il) who falls for the prime suspect – the victim's widow (Tang Wei).

FF Screenings: Sat., Sept. 24, 8pm; Tue., Sept. 27, 5:15pm
Release date: Oct. 14

The Banshees of Inisherin

The trio of writer/director Martin McDonagh and stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson created an all-time classic black comedy in 2008's In Bruges. After McDonagh pulled his future Oscar winner Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri from FF 2017, now he brings the trio's latest collaboration – a tale of two old friends who fall out for no seeming reason – to the Alamo.

FF Screenings: Sat., Sept. 24, 4:45pm; Mon., Sept. 26, 5:20pm
Release Date: Oct. 21

Bones and All

Director Luca Guadagnino and writer David Kajganich obviously enjoyed their experience at FF 2018 with their remake/reimagining of Suspiria – so much so that they're back with their adaptation of Camille DeAngelis' 2015 novel about cannibal lovers (Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell).

FF Screenings: Sun., Sept. 25, 5:05pm; Mon., Sept. 26, 8:20pm
Release date: Nov. 23

The Menu

It's very important to get in a few healthy meals during Fantastic Fest (film fans cannot live on Drafthouse queso alone), but do you know what's really on the end of that fork? Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch) and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) have a reservation for culinary horror at the table of Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes).

FF Screenings: Fri., Sept. 23, 8:30pm; Tue., Sept. 27, 11am
Release date: Nov. 18

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Fantastic Fest
Moseying Out Into the Multiverse With the <i>Quantum Cowboys</i>
Moseying Out Into the Multiverse With the Quantum Cowboys
Geoff Marslett probes memory and the many-worlds theory in his new animated mind-bender at AFS Cinema

Richard Whittaker, Sept. 23, 2022

Six Mindblowers From Fantastic Fest’s FF@Home
Six Mindblowers From Fantastic Fest’s FF@Home
Our picks from the streaming side of the genre celebration

Richard Whittaker, Oct. 1, 2021

More Five Things
Five Austin Filmmakers at the Lake Travis Film Festival
Five Austin Filmmakers at the Lake Travis Film Festival
Get out of the city and enjoy a big weekend of movies

Richard Whittaker, Sept. 16, 2022

Five Hyperlocal Feats of Austin Artistry
Five Hyperlocal Feats of Austin Artistry
They’re created here, they’re staged here, they’re about here

Wayne Alan Brenner, Sept. 9, 2022

More by Richard Whittaker
Fantastic Fest Review: <i>A Wounded Fawn</i>
A Wounded Fawn
Greek tragedy and gore combine in this wild serial killer romp

Sept. 23, 2022

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Carrie Rodriguez's Laboratorio, itchy-O, Fontaines D.C., Ash Lauryn, Nas & Wu-Tang, and more

Sept. 23, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Five Things, Fantastic Fest, Fantastic Fest 2022, Triangle of Sadness, Decision to Leave, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Menu, Bones and All, Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund, Park Chan-wook, Martin McDonagh, Luca Guadagnino, David Kajganich, Park Hae-Il, Tang Wei, Colin Farrell Brendan Gleeson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Ralph Fiennes

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Makuyeika Colectivo Teatral: Andares
McCullough Theatre
The OUTLaw Pride Fest w/ Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Joy Clark, Julie Nolen, Paisley Fields, Andrew Sa, Secret Emchy Society, Mya Byrne, Mercy Bell, Lilly Milford, Mary-Charlotte Young, Stephanie Cash at Rustic Tap
Body Rock ATX (musicians of Texas tribute) w/ Riders Against the Storm, DJ Chorizo Funk at The Far Out Lounge & Stage
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  