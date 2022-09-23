Five Films to Catch First at Fantastic Fest

Fantastic Fest is known as a place of discovery, for new and rising filmmakers to get their work in front of tastemakers and crowds looking for something new and vibrant. But not every film in the schedule is looking for its breakout moment. Amidst all the movies waiting to be discovered are some of the biggest and most eagerly anticipated titles of the year. No less transgressive or genre-busting, for sure, but proof that Oscar winners and A-listers are also making their way to the Alamo South Lamar.

Triangle of Sadness

Does Ruben Östlund have his own seat at the Alamo? With Force Majeure (2014) and The Square (2017) both having played Fantastic Fest, it's no surprise his latest is this year's closing night film. All aboard for a story of the ultra-rich running their mega-yacht aground on the reef of class struggle.

Decision to Leave

Korean provocateur Park Chan-wook's dazzling and sensual historical tale The Handmaiden was the toast of FF 2016, and so excitement is high for his Oscar-toured follow-up, a twisted whodunit about a homicide cop (Park Hae-il) who falls for the prime suspect – the victim's widow (Tang Wei).

The Banshees of Inisherin

The trio of writer/director Martin McDonagh and stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson created an all-time classic black comedy in 2008's In Bruges. After McDonagh pulled his future Oscar winner Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri from FF 2017, now he brings the trio's latest collaboration – a tale of two old friends who fall out for no seeming reason – to the Alamo.

Bones and All

Director Luca Guadagnino and writer David Kajganich obviously enjoyed their experience at FF 2018 with their remake/reimagining of Suspiria – so much so that they're back with their adaptation of Camille DeAngelis' 2015 novel about cannibal lovers (Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell).

The Menu

It's very important to get in a few healthy meals during Fantastic Fest (film fans cannot live on Drafthouse queso alone), but do you know what's really on the end of that fork? Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch) and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) have a reservation for culinary horror at the table of Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes).