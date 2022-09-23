Fantastic Fest Cuts Into the Scarier Side of Cinema

Fantastic Fest, Austin's annual celebration of the weirdest and wildest corners of cinema, returns for its 17th in-person extravaganza of innovative crime dramas, explosive action, extreme documentaries, animation, puppetry, and even the occasional Oscar hopeful.

But with Halloween creeping up on the calendar, this year the fest that knows no bounds is pushing deeper than ever into the realms of fear, gore, and terror. Eagerly awaited screenings include underground slasher epic Terrifier 2, the latest in the V/H/S found footage anthology series, and the generations of Child's Play movies playing out in new movie history Living With Chucky. FF veteran Jason Eisener brings entry-level scares with interstellar invasion flick Kids vs. Aliens, while the cinematic legacy of Stephen King comes into focus with King on Screen. Follow all our coverage, reviews, news, and interviews across the fest at austinchronicle.com/fantastic-fest.

Fantastic Fest 2022