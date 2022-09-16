Screens

Five Austin Filmmakers at the Lake Travis Film Festival

Get out of the city and enjoy a big weekend of movies

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Sept. 16, 2022


The Good Hearts Club

Back in 2020, the inaugural Lake Travis Film Festival was one of the last film fests before the world went into lockdown, and after returning in June 2021, now it's back for its third and biggest year. It's dedicated to bringing movies out of all the familiar Austin festival haunts and out into the suburbs, but that doesn't mean it's abandoned ATX filmmakers. From shorts to features, the third coast's moviemakers will be in the theatre, on the screen, and around all weekend to expand the filmmaking community.

Lake Travis Film Festival 2022, Sept. 15-18, various locations. Passes and daily wristbands available at laketravisfilmfestival.com.

“Oh Deer”

Richard C. Jones' fun short about a father and son, and an accident that raises awkward questions for a vegan, had its world premiere at the 2020 Fantasia Film Festival and now it's part of the "Family Values?" shorts package. Stick around for a special Q&A with Austin Film Commission Director Brian Gannon. Thu., Sept. 15, 6:15pm. La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham, 1943 Medical Dr., Lakeway.

How to Write a Kickass Screenplay

Stuck on Page 1? Can't work out that third-act twist? The damn cat refuses to be saved? Head to Owen Egerton's writing masterclass, as the filmmaker behind Mercy Black and Blood Fest walks you through (and around) the pitfalls of getting your script to that all-

important "the end." Thu., Sept. 15, 10am. High 5 Entertainment, 1502 RR 620 S., Lakeway. Tickets available via eventbrite.com.

Lucky Doug

Eric Alan Rousseau makes his directorial debut with this comedy about hapless loser Doug (Doug Heinz, Night on Sixth) trying to become a cat food millionaire overnight when he finds out how much parenting costs. Sun., Sept. 18, 2:15pm. Fitzhugh at Star Hill Ranch, 15000 Hamilton Pool Rd., Bee Cave.

The Good Hearts Club

A return of the Nineties nerdy workplace comedy, courtesy of director William F. Reed, in the adorably dorky tale of a bunch of dorks who rescue their beloved escape room from big business machinations. Sun., Sept. 18, 2:45pm. Church at Star Hill Ranch, 15000 Hamilton Pool Rd., Bee Cave.

Fabletown

Once upon a time, director Jordan O'Neal was inspired by DC's Fables to tell his own alternative fairy tale, with the Big Bad Wolf going legit as Sheriff Bigby Wolf and teaming up with Fabletown Deputy Mayor Snow White to save Fabletown's secrets from prying human eyes. Sun., Sept. 18, 6:45pm. Church at Star Hill Ranch, 15000 Hamilton Pool Rd., Bee Cave.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Five Things
Five Hyperlocal Feats of Austin Artistry
Five Hyperlocal Feats of Austin Artistry
They’re created here, they’re staged here, they’re about here

Wayne Alan Brenner, Sept. 9, 2022

Five Austin Arts Events That Celebrate Nature
Five Austin Arts Events That Celebrate Nature
Because you know we’re all just a bunch of animals

Wayne Alan Brenner, Aug. 26, 2022

More by Richard Whittaker
A Walk Through the Wildflower Center's Field of Light
A Walk Through the Wildflower Center's Field of Light
Acclaimed artist Bruce Munro basks in the evening glow with his new installation

Sept. 16, 2022

Five Adventures for Museum Day
Five Adventures for Museum Day
Porcupines, portraits, and plenty more to rekindle your love of learning

Sept. 16, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Five Things, Lake Travis Film Festival, Oh Deer, Lucky Doug, The Good Hearts Club, Fabletown, Owen Egerton, Eric Alan Rousseau, Doug Elinski, William F. Reed, Jordan O'Neal, Richard C. Jones

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Girls Rock Austin's Open Mic & Karaoke Night
The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
The Wrong Man and The Wrong Guy at Blue Starlite Mueller II
John Branch, Gypsy Mitchell at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  