Five Austin Filmmakers at the Lake Travis Film Festival

Back in 2020, the inaugural Lake Travis Film Festival was one of the last film fests before the world went into lockdown, and after returning in June 2021, now it's back for its third and biggest year. It's dedicated to bringing movies out of all the familiar Austin festival haunts and out into the suburbs, but that doesn't mean it's abandoned ATX filmmakers. From shorts to features, the third coast's moviemakers will be in the theatre, on the screen, and around all weekend to expand the filmmaking community.

Lake Travis Film Festival 2022, Sept. 15-18, various locations. Passes and daily wristbands available at laketravisfilmfestival.com.

“Oh Deer”

Richard C. Jones' fun short about a father and son, and an accident that raises awkward questions for a vegan, had its world premiere at the 2020 Fantasia Film Festival and now it's part of the "Family Values?" shorts package. Stick around for a special Q&A with Austin Film Commission Director Brian Gannon. Thu., Sept. 15, 6:15pm. La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham, 1943 Medical Dr., Lakeway.

How to Write a Kickass Screenplay

Stuck on Page 1? Can't work out that third-act twist? The damn cat refuses to be saved? Head to Owen Egerton's writing masterclass, as the filmmaker behind Mercy Black and Blood Fest walks you through (and around) the pitfalls of getting your script to that all-

important "the end." Thu., Sept. 15, 10am. High 5 Entertainment, 1502 RR 620 S., Lakeway. Tickets available via eventbrite.com.

Lucky Doug

Eric Alan Rousseau makes his directorial debut with this comedy about hapless loser Doug (Doug Heinz, Night on Sixth) trying to become a cat food millionaire overnight when he finds out how much parenting costs. Sun., Sept. 18, 2:15pm. Fitzhugh at Star Hill Ranch, 15000 Hamilton Pool Rd., Bee Cave.

The Good Hearts Club

A return of the Nineties nerdy workplace comedy, courtesy of director William F. Reed, in the adorably dorky tale of a bunch of dorks who rescue their beloved escape room from big business machinations. Sun., Sept. 18, 2:45pm. Church at Star Hill Ranch, 15000 Hamilton Pool Rd., Bee Cave.

Fabletown

Once upon a time, director Jordan O'Neal was inspired by DC's Fables to tell his own alternative fairy tale, with the Big Bad Wolf going legit as Sheriff Bigby Wolf and teaming up with Fabletown Deputy Mayor Snow White to save Fabletown's secrets from prying human eyes. Sun., Sept. 18, 6:45pm. Church at Star Hill Ranch, 15000 Hamilton Pool Rd., Bee Cave.