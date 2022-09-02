Five aGLIFF Movies to Stream at Home

After a rousing in-person extravaganza last weekend at Galaxy Highland, Austin's All Genders, Lifestyles, & Identities Film Festival is coming to your homes with a selection of the best of international and local queer cinema.

aGLIFF online through Sept. 5. Stream all titles via watch.eventive.org/agliff.

Mama Bears

Transphobia and homophobia have become synonymous with evangelical Christianity, but Daresha Kyi's South by Southwest favorite documentary reconsiders that connection, as three profoundly devout women find they don't have to sacrifice their love of their queer kids for their faith.

Three Headed Beast

Austin filmmakers Fernando Andrés and Tyler Rugh don't shy away from the physical or emotional intimacies and stresses of maintaining an open relationship. After premiering at this year's Tribeca Film Festival, the monster finally comes home.

The Affairs of Lidia

There's controversial and then there's Bruce LaBruce. The provocateur too provocative for the New Queer Cinema has often happily crossed the line from erotica to hardcore, and aGLIFF promises that his newest, a La Ronde for infidelity, may be its "horniest and porniest" film ever.

Nelly & Nadine

To find romance in a concentration camp seems like high fiction, but that's where Belgian opera singer Nelly Mousset-Vos and Chinese artist Nadine Hwang found each other. Having just won the Grand Prix at Korea's EBS International Documentary Festival, Holocaust historian Magnus Gertten's latest film explores a love that lasted a lifetime against the greatest odds.

Keep the Cameras Rolling: The Pedro Zamora Way

MTV's The Real World always promised to get real, and it was never realer than when Pedro Zamora told the rest of the cast of the 1994 San Francisco season that he was HIV positive – and then began a loving, committed relationship, all in front of the camera. Stacey Woelfel and William T. Horner's documentary pays tribute to the man who changed public perceptions about and media presentations of being gay and having AIDS.