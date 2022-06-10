Screens

Five Films to Watch at Cine Las Americas

Oscar contenders, Austin stories, and global tales from the Latinx, Portuguese, and Indigenous communities

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., June 10, 2022


What We Leave Behind

Latinx cinema is global cinema. That's the remit and message of Cine Las Americas International Film Festival, Austin's celebration. CLAIFF runs June 8-12 at at AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35, and the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River. Tickets and info at cinelasamericas.org/film-festival.

Daughter of a Lost Bird

Canada's legacy of erasing Native culture was rarely more cruel than in the act of removing children from their families and their tribes, and then adopting them to white families with no idea of their lost lineage. Four decades after she was taken from her home, Kendra Mylnechuk Potter let director Brooke Swaney (Blackfish) follow her emotional journey into the damage inflicted by assimilationist policies.
ESB-MACC, Thu., June 9, 3:30pm

What We Leave Behind

The unmissable Hecho en Tejas Centerpiece Feature at this year's CLAIFF, Iliana Sosa's tender tribute to her grandfather was a double award winner at this year's South by Southwest, and Julian became one the most beloved documentary subjects in the festival's history. His monthly trips across the border, from his home in Durango to his family in El Paso, speak to the transnational experiences of so many people divided by a line on a map.
AFS Cinema, Thu., June 9, 8pm

Fly So Far

Republicans have raised a nightmare scenario that their abortion bans would criminalize stillbirths and miscarriages. If that sounds far-fetched, then the terrifying case of Teodora Vásquez – one of 17 women currently serving decades in prison in El Salvador for losing their babies due to medical complications – is a sobering nightmare. Celina Escher's documentary is a warning that worst-case scenarios can happen. Part of CLAIFF's free programming.
ESB-MACC, Fri., June 10, 8pm

Hecho en Tejas Competition

The best of new Texas shorts, presented by the Texas Film Commission and Texas Archive of the Moving Image, all eligible for an audience award. Austin represents – most especially East Austin, with two shorts (Maximiliano Benitez's "Lift a Weight" and Elias Posada's "Save the Block") looking at gentrification in traditionally Latinx neighborhoods.
AFS Cinema, Sun., June 12, 1:30pm

Deserto Particular (Private Desert)

Brazil's submission for Best International Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards, Aly Muritiba's drama draws on his own experience as a prison guard in this tale of a disgraced cop (Antonio Saboia) and his online love (Pedro Fasanaro). This regional premiere takes on Brazil's culture of masculinity in its questioning of love in the modern world.
AFS Cinema, Sun., June 12, 7pm

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Cine Las Americas
Stuck Between Worlds in Cine Las Americas' Feature <i>Dear Homeland</i>
Stuck Between Worlds in Cine Las Americas' Feature Dear Homeland
Filmmaker Claudia Escobar finds musician Diana Gameros playing the waiting game

Richard Whittaker, July 17, 2020

Recommendations for Cine Las Americas' Free Streaming Weekends
Recommendations for Cine Las Americas' Free Streaming Weekends
What to watch in the fest

Richard Whittaker, July 17, 2020

More by Richard Whittaker
Austin Filmmakers Take Their <i>Three Headed Beast</i> to Tribeca
Austin Filmmakers Take Their Three Headed Beast to Tribeca
Open relationship drama gets its world premiere

June 9, 2022

Cine Las Americas Returns
Cine Las Americas Returns
A hemisphere of new films, plus SXSW fave What We Leave Behind

June 7, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Cine Las Americas, Cine Las Americas International Film festival, CLAIFF, Deserto Particular, What We Leave Behind, Flay So Far, Daughter of a Lost Bird

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Karaoke Underground: Sad Songs Only
Drinks Lounge
Wine & Crime
at Paramount Theatre
Central Market Cooking Classes: Joe Yonan
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  