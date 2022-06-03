Five Things That Are Must-Sees at ATX TV Fest

Dark Winds

Robert Redford has spent over three decades trying to bring Tony Hillerman's Navajo Mysteries books to the screen, starting with the commercial and critical failure of 1991's The Dark Wind, and his more lauded 2002 PBS Mystery! version of the seventh of the 18-book series, Skinwalkers. Third time may be the charm as Redford executive produces AMC Network's new six-episode take on the crime-solving adventures of Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon, The Son) and Deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon, The Red Road) – one of the first broadcast series ever with an all-Native American writers room. Catch episode 1 with the cast and crew ahead of its June 12 broadcast premiere.

Parenthood Reunion

Get ready for tears of joy as the Bravermans gather for a family reunion. In attendance: creator/showrunner Jason Katims, Peter Krause (eldest son Adam Braverman), Monica Potter (Adam's wife, Kristina Braverman), Dax Shepard (second son Crosby Braverman), Erika Christensen (youngest adult child Julia Braverman-Graham), Joy Bryant (Crosby's on-again, off-again love interest Jasmine Trussell), and, of course, Craig T. Nelson (patriarch Zeek Braverman).

Queer for Fear

From the sapphic subtext of Carmilla to the bloody camp of The Vampire Diaries, horror stories and homosexuality have always gone hand in claw. Join Pushing Daisies and Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller and Attack of the Queerwolf podcast host Nay Bever for a preview of Queer for Fear, the new docuseries from horror streaming platform Shudder, exploring the queer text and subtext of the films that terrify us.

Justified Creatives Reunion

Take a trip back to Harlan County, the crime-riddled version of rural Kentucky brought to the page by Elmore Leonard, and then to the screen by producer Graham Yost (now riding high on Slow Horses) for six seasons on FX. Join Yost and the writers of some of your favorite episodes to examine the process and legacy of this hard-boiled Southern noir.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin

Before the Twilight books and their human-vampire-werewolf love triangle, the weirdest love stories in literature may well have been V.C. Andrews' notorious Flowers in the Attic series. Replete with Gothic nastiness, incest, murder, and lost family fortunes, Lifetime has already adapted the original four-book series about the deranged Dollanganger family. Now they bring their TV movie version of equally sordid prequel novel Garden of Shadows by Andrew Neiderman (Andrews' longtime ghostwriter) to the small screen and to the ATX Festival.