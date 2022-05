Tell me a story.

I've been telling my students to tell me stories for years. Tell me a story in the films they've wanted to make. And remember that all lives can be told as stories.

Stories are also a central part of all the commencement speeches I've heard over the years. Stories with relevant lessons, often from the lives of the famous. Stories about what the speaker has learned in their own life. Nostalgia for their time in college. Advice on making a way into the real world.

So as my time at the University of Texas' Radio-Television-Film Department comes to a close, I thought I'd write my own "commencement" speech, for my UT students and colleagues and for my friends in the Austin film community, that was part farewell, part thank-you. And tell some stories.

I'll start with a story, one of those life lessons from a famous person. It's one that my friend, playwright Sherry Kramer, a beloved teacher at UT's Michener writing program, told in a commencement speech at Bennington College in Vermont not long ago. Sherry had attended a luncheon in New York, not long after she herself had graduated from college. A very young Meryl Streep was getting an award. Streep began her acceptance speech recalling her time at Yale, when she'd complained about how hard it was. How competitive it was. How rough her professors were on her. Those same professors would say, "You think it's hard now, just you wait until you graduate and get out in the real world. You'll find out what hard is."

In fact, after school, Streep had worked nonstop. In the theatre. In a big role in Manhattan. A bigger role in The Deer Hunter, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award. Then she starred in Kramer vs. Kramer with Dustin Hoffman. "Well, I have to tell you," she told the luncheon audience, "it wasn't hard at all when I got out in the real world. It's been really easy. Much easier than school ever was."

Sherry's conclusion was that if you're perhaps the greatest actress, or writer, or historian, or the greatest painter or scientist of your generation, you do not have to worry about any uncertainty about your future. Everything will be much easier than it's been so far.

For the rest us, perhaps not so much. But then, maybe some uncertainty, and the surprises that come with it, are not always a bad thing. Maybe a life story with happy surprises would be more relevant here.

Mine.

An Accidental Career

I grew up in a very traditional Jewish suburban family in northern New Jersey. Drove into Brooklyn most Sundays to see our relatives, working-class immigrants who all seemed to live on the same street a block from the elevated subway line that rattled my grandparents' tiny apartment with each passing train. I went to WASPy Williams College in rural Massachusetts, where it was very cold in the winter and everyone dressed like models in an REI catalog. I went to grad school to study politics at Harvard, drifted into a focus on African American politics in the post-civil rights South, which led to a job teaching Southern politics at Tulane in New Orleans. Too much time spent on local election campaigns, playing music, and starting to make films, while not publishing much in political science journals, ended my career as a scholar early. But the filmmaking stuck. I got a job in Boston helping to make the landmark civil rights film history series Eyes on the Prize. A few years later, at a party in New York, I heard about a job opening to run the film production program at something called the Radio-Television-Film Department at the University of Texas. And I got hired and am here today.

I wish I could tell you that any of this happened because I had a plan. I didn't. I just was attracted to things that were, well, attractive to me at the time. This is not to say that having a plan for one's life is a bad idea at all. It's just that surprises in your life sometimes lead you to turns you never expected. And that may be a good thing.

In fact, the biggest break, and surprise, in my film career, getting that job on Eyes on the Prize, was almost all luck. I was in Boston for what I thought was a meeting at WGBH, the PBS flagship station, to have them take a film of mine for national broadcast. The meeting, out in their lobby, lasted just long enough for them to say, "No, thanks." With nothing else to do that day, I remembered that I'd had a correspondence with a guy in Boston, Henry Hampton, who was making what sounded like an interesting series on civil rights. I called his office and he said I could drop by. Drove over and we hit it off, talking about Southern history, Black politics, and jazz – my college roommate, a fabulous pianist, had given me the ride over and walked up to meet him, too. And as we were about to leave, Henry said he thought that the almost completed first part of his Eyes on the Prize series was going to be a success, that they'd make more films, and, considering my Ivy League Ph.D., would I like to be an academic consultant on those films? To this day, I don't really know how I have the gumption to answer, "No, I'd like make some of those films." I'd only finished a couple of small films back then. And Henry looked at me and finally said, "That's an interesting idea." And it changed my life.

Boston to Austin

So what about the story of what I've learned here at UT?

I really had no idea what awaited me when I moved to Austin in 1997. The RTF film program needed some big changes, but it also had some great advantages. It was affordable, with tuition a fraction of those big-name film schools like USC and NYU. UT was in Texas, far away from the semi-straitjacket industry models of filmmaking that one could get caught up in in L.A. and New York. Texas was lot more diverse than most of the coastal filmmakers I knew realized and that diversity made for a lot of interesting stories for filmmakers here to tell. And, finally, Austin had a small but vibrant film community that would build on Rick Linklater's Slacker and Robert Rodriguez's El Mariachi, along with an equally small Austin Film Society, and a then-relatively small South by Southwest Film Festival, all of which would be fueled by the graduates of the RTF program year after year. Everyone grew up together and it was an amazing time to be here.

Our college's deans supported a slew of big changes, providing new equipment and facilities and backing wholesale curriculum changes made by the world-class film scholars already here and by the new RTF faculty we brought in – filmmakers, screenwriters, and media studies folks – who wanted to be in a place that wasn't L.A. or New York. We attracted more experienced applicants to the grad programs, students who came from all over the world. A screenwriting MFA track was established. Our majors, at nearly a thousand strong, began to reflect our state's population, with over a third Latino. New working filmmakers and writers were hired and a number of new film and media scholars, almost all women, kept enhancing the major. Student films went to Sundance and Cannes and SXSW and young screenwriters begun to fill writers' rooms in Hollywood. Ph.D.s got jobs at universities around the world.

Lessons Learned

And what did I learn? That all of this happened because of the efforts of people who loved this program at UT. Who worked together for a greater good. Put together people like that to work with and you can accomplish more than you might have ever dreamed. Today's RTF program, our students, staff, and teachers, are the product of these last two decades-plus of change. And it's been damn inspirational to be part of it,

So what can I really tell young filmmakers about their lives to come?

Somewhere I read a summary of the arc of a fulfilled creative life. It was presented in five stages, each in the form of a question and answer, and, in this order, it went something like this:

Where do you begin? Develop discipline.

Next, how do you enter the life of a working artist? Work to achieve mastery of what you pursue.

How do you then stand out? Find your true voice.

How do you make a contribution that truly stands out? Attend to the quality of your work while you become a leader in the field.

Finally, in later life, how do you continue? Operate from your heart.

In teaching here at UT, I hope that my advice to students has been a bit more practical, stressing the importance of combining the technical – operating a camera, recording sound, learning editing software – with telling a story. Develop those technical skills to make a living, but if you can, never forget what you love about doing this. Find people to work with that you really like. And if you can, do it all in support of stories you want to tell.

We have a catchphrase here at the University of Texas. "What starts here changes the world." I don't doubt that that's true for some things. It's a great ad campaign slogan. But the "here" that can make that statement true for each and every one of you, is you. Because what happens here, tapping your heart, can change you. What happens in your heart can change your world. It may point you in directions you never imagined. Never, ever forget it.

I cannot believe my luck in getting a job at RTF and UT all those years ago. And all the wonderful things it's brought me, through our students, our staff, and my colleagues. I wish you the same in your lives. Good luck.

Paul Stekler is a documentary filmmaker whose work includes the Emmy-winning George Wallace: Settin’ the Woods on Fire. He is the former head of UT's Radio-Television-Film production program and its former chair. His films are available at paulstekler.com.