A Perfect View of Prague at Czech That Film Texas

After a year full of uncertainties and an ever-changing situation following the pandemic, the decade-old film festival Czech That Film Texas has returned to Austin.

Texas houses the largest Czech population in the nation, and the festival organizers hope to highlight a community of which many are possibly unaware. Screening the top films from the Czech Republic within theatres around Austin, Czech That Film focuses on entertaining and educating audiences on the Czech culture as well as telling others' stories through film. With four films being screened every Tuesday throughout April, Festival Director Jeffrey Brown said there's something within this series for everyone, adding that this is a unique opportunity to be introduced to Czech cinema, not only in general but on the big screen.

Having lived in the Czech Republic for 20 years of his life, Brown said that through his work within Czech That Film Texas, he's able to extend his love for Czech films, especially now with the cloud hanging over Eastern Europe. With the anxiety and distrust present as a result of the situation, Brown said they feel as though they've chosen a fitting opening night film (Occupation) to encourage discussion concerning the topic. Czech Cultural Attaché Jan Woska will travel from the Czech Embassy in Washington, D.C., for the film's opening night screenings in Austin and San Marcos. Brown said this will allow for a unique opportunity for conversation about the current conflict, as this is likely "the only event in the coming months that's going to have a film touching on the situation with someone from one of those embassies in town.

"It's going to be something for folks to talk about and think about," Brown added. "It's going to allow the opportunity for folks to get out and have a film brought to them that's dealing with something very timely and give them a chance to talk to their peers and other moviegoers about the situation. It's going to be very good food for thought."

Czech That Film Texas 2022, April 5-26, czechthatfilmtexas.com.

Occupation (Okupace)

Winner of three Czech Lion awards (the nation's Oscars), the season's opening film follows a sleepy actors' party set in a provincial Czech theatre. A Russian officer arrives uninvited, attempting to sell a canister of gas while proceeding to cause tension and conflict within the group. Carrying political undertones, especially with the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Brown said, "People will definitely see the similarities between the real-life situation and what's happening in the film." April 5, 7pm: Violet Crown. April 6, 7pm: Price Center, 222 W. San Antonio St., San Marcos.

Bird Atlas (Atlas Ptáků)

Embezzlement at a multimillion-dollar company leads to rising suspicion regarding the family running the business.

Diary of a Modern Dad (Deníek Moderního Fotra)

The nation's top-grossing comedy of 2021 counterbalances the seriousness of the other selected films.is a romantic comedy concerning nontraditional parenting and love when a one-night stand unexpectedly leads to fatherhood.

Two Ships (Marťanské Lodě)

An instantaneous spark becomes a love affair between two individuals who realize they need each other. The romantic drama prompts viewers to consider what love really is and whether it can be enough. Lead actress Eliška Křenková was nominated for a Lion for her performance.