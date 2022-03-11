Screens

Defending a Community Where Some Reject You in Bad Axe

David Siev's love letter in a time of hate comes to SXSW

By Cody Song, Fri., March 11, 2022


A description of Bad Axe, a new documentary premiering at South by Southwest, conjures up images of a Tennessee Williams drama, laced with a light apocalyptic motif. In 2020, just as a worldwide pandemic is shutting down the country, a mixed-race family must reunite together under one roof in their rural, conservative hometown of Bad Axe, Mich. Chun Siev, the patriarch of the family, is a Cambodian refugee who escaped genocide as a child. His wife, Rachel, is a Mexican American woman who used her waitressing experience to start her own restaurant with Chun. In 2020, the restaurant that once gave them such a strong connection to their community is under attack, not only from the virus, but from the racial tensions brewing among their conservative neighbors in Trump's America.

“Growing up in Bad Axe has really shaped our family into who we are today. We take the good and the bad.” – David Siev

According to director and subject David Siev, though, beyond knowing that these were – pardon the phrase – unprecedented times, he had no idea when he picked up his camera that what he captured could be his first feature-length film. Once in the editing room, with all of his footage laid out before him, Siev realized he had captured a modern depiction of the American dream and "all of these things that pose a threat to it, and how our family has been able to come together and to show resilience and come out stronger than we ever were."

One of the main tensions in the film is between the Siev family and the town of Bad Axe. Despite this, David Siev still insisted, as he does in the film, that his documentary is his "love letter to Bad Axe." (In an exchange between David and his father in the film, Chun argues that he needs "to rewrite the love letter.") Siev clarified that "growing up in Bad Axe has really shaped our family into who we are today. We take the good and the bad."

The filmmaker's good will is almost certain to fly over the heads of those far to the right of him, unfortunately. "I'm still terrified of putting this film out there," Siev said. "There will always be a fear of this film living out there." Since the release of its trailer, the family has received hate speech and threats of violence from members of their community. On the other hand, they have also received tremendous support from their neighbors in the form of donations to fund the documentary and patronage at their restaurant, which is surviving and thriving through the tribulations of the pandemic. Importantly, the film does not dismiss Bad Axe, but instead embraces the community and implores it to do better through an oft-silenced, diverse perspective.

Bad Axe premieres on March 14, two days before the anniversary of the Atlanta spa shootings, in which a gunman targeted spas employed largely by Asian women, killing eight people in total. This event brought to light the growing sentiment of Asian-targeted racial violence in this country, an antidote to which is listening to the voices and experiences of Asian Americans. Bad Axe is a film that certainly gives insight into that perspective during these times, and offers a bit of resilience and hope.


Documentary Feature Competition

Bad Axe

World Premiere

Monday, March 14, 12:30pm, Alamo South Lamar

Tuesday, March 15, 3, 3:30pm, Violet Crown

Friday, March 18, 3pm, Alamo South Lamar

Online: March 15-17

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE SXSW
We Have an Issue: A Mad Dash Through March
We Have an Issue: A Mad Dash Through March
SXSW Preview Issue

Kimberley Jones, March 11, 2022

Faster Than Sound: Wait, How Does SXSW Music Work Again?
Faster Than Sound: Wait, How Does SXSW Music Work Again?
Breaking down the basics, and some favorites, after three years away

Rachel Rascoe, March 11, 2022

More by Cody Song
"Healing Through Art" Fundraiser Gives Patients and Caregivers the Stage
Moving Beyond Cancer Collaborative gives cancer survivors a frame to share their stories

Oct. 29, 2021

Shudder for Charity at Scare for a Cure
Shudder for Charity at Scare for a Cure
Austin’s biggest fundraising haunt returns with safety in mind

Oct. 8, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

In Bad AxeDavid Siev can still defend a community where some reject him, SXSW 2022, SXSW Film 2022, David Siev, Bad Axe

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
UT New Theatre: Jinkies! or The Dog Play
Oscar G. Brockett Theatre
Black Austin Musicians' Collective & Ovrld present Jackie Venson (6:00), Geto Gala (5:00), Alesia Lani (4:00), Urban Heat (3:00), Jonny Jukebox (2:00) at Central Machine Works
Sean Wheeler & the Reluctant Messengers (midnight), Carolyn Wonderland, Shelley King, & Marcia Ball (10:00) at Continental Club
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  