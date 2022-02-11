A Love Letter to the ATX Comes to the Austin Revolution Film Festival

Where does a filmmaker find the title for a movie? For David Reyes, it was in the crowd at a Round Rock Express game. "I saw this girl with a shirt that said, 'Texas AF,' and I thought that was the coolest thing."

Kicking off the upcoming Austin Revolution Film Festival, the premiere of his new film Texas AF pays homage to the experience of young adulthood in Austin. It's the fourth feature from Reyes' Austin-based production company, X Horn Productions, which he launched in 1999 with his wife, Lisa Reyes. As the film's writer, director, editor, and co-producer, Reyes wanted his love for the city to shine through. "In all our films, we make Austin a character," he said. "Whether you want to go weird, or you want to be a cowboy, or be conservative, or wherever you want to go, you can basically turn around and hit any of that in Austin. When you're at that point in your life where you're trying to figure out who you are, Austin offers a diversity in who you can become."

“I wanted to do a film that celebrated the friendship you make at that time in your life when you’re on your own, and you find that person who just kind of gets you.” – David Reyes

The buddy comedy follows two roommates, Flaco (Donato De Luca, Addict Named Hal) and Eddy (David Allan Barrera), as they navigate friendship, romance, and the beginnings of COVID-19 as twentysomethings in Austin. Though Reyes began writing the film's script in 2020, many of the scenes were inspired by true events from his years as a University of Texas student new to Austin. "My best friend in college – his name is Danny," Reyes said, "we went to high school in San Antonio, but we didn't really know each other then, and we ran into each other at UT. We eventually became roommates and best friends. I wanted to do a film that celebrated the friendship you make at that time in your life when you're on your own, and you find that person who just kind of gets you and will get in trouble with you."

Along with scenic shots of UT Tower, South Congress, and a glistening Downtown skyline, Reyes believes no Austin portrayal is complete without the proper soundtrack to capture the city's world-renowned local music scene. Therefore, the director included music from many local artists in Texas AF, including funky rock tracks from Cotton Mather guitarist Whit Williams. "I want to show off not just Austin itself, but also the talent that's around it," Reyes said. "I only look for Austin music and if I don't know the band personally, I go to Bandcamp and [search] 'Austin,' and I just go through and find songs that I think fit whatever scenes I'm working on."

Filmed over nine days in 2021, Reyes worked around many barriers during the pandemic, showcasing the colorful lifestyles of young Austinites zealous for adventure while confined to minimal COVID-safe shooting locations. However, Reyes' flexibility in adjusting his script and cast to suit public health protocols demonstrates the film's namesake. Reyes said, "I consider myself a very Texan person. That's something you carry with you that makes you feel like you're different and better than anyone else in the world. If you can make it through the summers in Texas and the crazy winters, and everything else that goes on in Texas, you are special. That makes you able to handle whatever the world throws at you."

Austin Revolution Film Festival, Feb. 15-19, Radisson Hotel Austin North, 6121 N. I-35, austinrevolution.com. Texas AF screens 7pm, Feb. 15, with “Javelina Run.”