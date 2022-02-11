Screens

A Love Letter to the ATX Comes to the Austin Revolution Film Festival

David Reyes is totally Texas AF

By Sage Dunlap, Fri., Feb. 11, 2022


David Allan Barrera and Donato De Luca in Texas AF (Photo by X Horn Productions)

Where does a filmmaker find the title for a movie? For David Reyes, it was in the crowd at a Round Rock Express game. "I saw this girl with a shirt that said, 'Texas AF,' and I thought that was the coolest thing."

Kicking off the upcoming Austin Revolution Film Festival, the premiere of his new film Texas AF pays homage to the experience of young adulthood in Austin. It's the fourth feature from Reyes' Austin-based production company, X Horn Productions, which he launched in 1999 with his wife, Lisa Reyes. As the film's writer, director, editor, and co-producer, Reyes wanted his love for the city to shine through. "In all our films, we make Austin a character," he said. "Whether you want to go weird, or you want to be a cowboy, or be conservative, or wherever you want to go, you can basically turn around and hit any of that in Austin. When you're at that point in your life where you're trying to figure out who you are, Austin offers a diversity in who you can become."

“I wanted to do a film that celebrated the friendship you make at that time in your life when you’re on your own, and you find that person who just kind of gets you.” – David Reyes

The buddy comedy follows two roommates, Flaco (Donato De Luca, Addict Named Hal) and Eddy (David Allan Barrera), as they navigate friendship, romance, and the beginnings of COVID-19 as twentysomethings in Austin. Though Reyes began writing the film's script in 2020, many of the scenes were inspired by true events from his years as a University of Texas student new to Austin. "My best friend in college – his name is Danny," Reyes said, "we went to high school in San Antonio, but we didn't really know each other then, and we ran into each other at UT. We eventually became roommates and best friends. I wanted to do a film that celebrated the friendship you make at that time in your life when you're on your own, and you find that person who just kind of gets you and will get in trouble with you."

Along with scenic shots of UT Tower, South Congress, and a glistening Downtown skyline, Reyes believes no Austin portrayal is complete without the proper soundtrack to capture the city's world-renowned local music scene. Therefore, the director included music from many local artists in Texas AF, including funky rock tracks from Cotton Mather guitarist Whit Williams. "I want to show off not just Austin itself, but also the talent that's around it," Reyes said. "I only look for Austin music and if I don't know the band personally, I go to Bandcamp and [search] 'Austin,' and I just go through and find songs that I think fit whatever scenes I'm working on."

Filmed over nine days in 2021, Reyes worked around many barriers during the pandemic, showcasing the colorful lifestyles of young Austinites zealous for adventure while confined to minimal COVID-safe shooting locations. However, Reyes' flexibility in adjusting his script and cast to suit public health protocols demonstrates the film's namesake. Reyes said, "I consider myself a very Texan person. That's something you carry with you that makes you feel like you're different and better than anyone else in the world. If you can make it through the summers in Texas and the crazy winters, and everything else that goes on in Texas, you are special. That makes you able to handle whatever the world throws at you."

Austin Revolution Film Festival, Feb. 15-19, Radisson Hotel Austin North, 6121 N. I-35, austinrevolution.com. Texas AF screens 7pm, Feb. 15, with “Javelina Run.”

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin Revolution Film Festival
Austin’s 2020 Film Festival Calendar
Austin’s 2020 Film Festival Calendar
Your print-out-and-keep guide for movie lovers

Richard Whittaker, Jan. 10, 2020

Your 2019 Guide to Film Festivals in Austin
Your 2019 Guide to Film Festivals in Austin
Mark your calendar for these celebrations of cinema

Richard Whittaker, Jan. 4, 2019

More by Sage Dunlap
ZACH Theatre Announces Schedule Changes to Its 2021-22 Season
ZACH Theatre Announces Schedule Changes to Its 2021-22 Season
Rocky Horror makes ZACH debut, Cat in the Hat delayed

Jan. 18, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin Revolution Film Festival, David Reyes, Texas AF, David Allan Barrera, Donato De Luca, X Horn Productions

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Smoke Out ATX Tournament Championship Rounds w/ J Soulja, DJ Napalm, Ben Buck, Wan Hunnit, J. Mill, Pat Brillo, Moscato J, Dayne Black, Lil Naj, Cwilltooill, 22 Dee, D. Harmon, 3K Bri, Stephen Q, Don Hawk, Cee-Note, Nawfside O'Malley
Flamingo Cantina
The Blackcoat's Daughter
at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar
Margaret Bonds: Credo
at St. Martin's Lutheran Church
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  