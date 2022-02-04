More Choices for Dinner and a Movie at Blue Starlite

The Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In is bringing the exotic vibes of Tiki culture to North Austin and the joy of al fresco dining to the Eastside, with the announcement that it's adding two more locations in the city.

Owner Josh Frank said that the plan is for the Blue Starlite Tiki Beach Drive-In to be more than just another screen. The new location at 12709 N. MoPac will be a collaboration with seafood connoisseurs Garbo's Fresh Maine Lobster, offering beach-themed car slot dining packages, plus desserts from Connor's Creamery ice cream truck. It was actually the restaurant owners who reached out to him, which immediately intrigued Frank. "You go with the people that are excited about you," he said, "so when someone reaches out with an idea because they like what we do, I'll always look into it." Garbo's had just opened their first brick-and-mortar location with a massive unused parking lot in back: When he visited it Frank saw that "they've created a really cute, really neat little world," one that would be perfect for his next concept. "Having a really great beloved local restaurant that could be our food service sounded like a great idea."

“You go with the people that are excited about you.” – Josh Frank

Food will also be key component of the Blue StarBite Cinema Al Fresco. Just a block from Blue Starlite's flagship Mueller location at 1807 E.M. Franklin, it will be the chain's first out-of-the-car outdoor cinema. But this isn't just any movie under the stars: Each screening will feature outdoor dining, with themed menus crafted by chef Kelsey Rose.

Founded in 2010 in a parking lot off Cesar Chavez, Blue Starlite already has three locations in the Austin area – Mueller at 2014 E.M. Franklin, Downtown on top of the State of Texas Garage at 300 San Antonio, and its Round Rock location.

During the pandemic the local chain stepped up while indoor cinemas and theatres were forced to close, providing outdoor screenings for films that lost their in-person debuts at South by Southwest and partnering with Austin Opera for digital performances. In a major breakthrough, they added a DCP system Downtown, meaning that, for the first time, they could screen new releases. With relationships with the big studios in place, Frank has acquired a second DCP system, so the North location will also feature new releases.

With the new location in North Austin opening, Round Rock will shift to hosting special events as well as being available for private rental. Meanwhile, Frank's dedication to showing cult, indie, and repertory screenings at Mueller continues (if anything, he said, showing new films has only increased interest in the programming as first-time drive-in guests become Blue Starlite regulars).

So far, the Downtown location has found its biggest success with what Frank called "crossover titles," such as Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has been their biggest success since first running new titles. "That makes sense to me," Frank said, "because [Downtown] is one of the best date-night experiences you can have." Because there are more families in the neighborhoods around the North location, he said, "kids movies will do better."

The Blue Starlite Tiki Beach Drive-In at Garbo’s, 12709 N. MoPac, soft opening Feb. 18.

Blue StarBite Cinema Al Fresco, 1807 E.M. Franklin, opens Feb. 23.

Tickets and schedule at bluestarlitedrivein.com.