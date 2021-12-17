Trace Sauveur’s Top 10 Films of 2021

1) Licorice Pizza

PTA does coming-of-age in a way only he can. Hilarious, perceptive, and achingly real.

2) The Souvenir: Part II

Joanna Hogg astounds with her continuing self- reflexive investigation of her personal and artistic past.

3) Titane

A radical body-horror spectacle to totally melt your face off.

4) Red Rocket

Simon Rex gives a bravura performance as a down-and-out porn star who returns to his Texas hometown.

5) Dune

The Hollywood spectacle blockbuster manifested as something filled with existential, brutalist dread and fatalism.

6) Malignant

James Wan channels everything from Basket Case to The Matrix in the most joyously bonkers movie this year.

7) The Green Knight

This Arthurian adaptation is gorgeous to look at and full of exhilarating mystery. Dev Patel is a star.

8) The French Dispatch

Anderson at his most Andersonian: melancholic, beautiful, and with a murderer's row of great performers.

9) Spencer

A subversive and surprising take on the biopic formula. Part biography, part ghost story, with a dazzling performance from Stewart.

10) Benedetta

Verhoeven hasn't missed a beat in this deeply funny, sharp, and thoughtful nunsploitation riff.

Near Misses

C'mon C'mon, Pig, The Card Counter.

Most Overrated

The Power of the Dog; tick, tick... BOOM!; The Suicide Squad.

Most Underrated

Old, The Voyeurs, V/H/S/94.

Wild Card

Two insane performances in Ridley Scott films: Ben Affleck in The Last Duel and Jared Leto in House of Gucci.