Screens

The Austin Chronicle Top 10 Films of 2021

Jane Campion’s stunning high plains drama The Power of the Dog takes a bite out of our critics

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Dec. 17, 2021


The Power of the Dog (Courtesy of Netflix)

Blame COVID, and blame the Oscars.

Due to the pandemic slowing the theatrical release of films over the last two years, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences extended its eligibility period for its 2020 award from year's end to Feb. 28, and most of the industry followed suit. This means that their 2021 is only going to be 10 months long (and we all know it felt much longer than that). But not around here. When we talk about 2021 releases for The Austin Chronicle Film of the Year, we mean the entire year, and any film that was available to Austinites via some form of general release, whether theatrical, streaming, or VOD.

In our critics' individual Top 10s (see p.28 of this week's issue, or head to austinchronicle.com/screens for my own selections, and more of their loves and hates), there are a multitude of films that you've probably forgotten came out this year. Award winners like Minari and Judas and the Black Messiah are 2021 films that buoyed us up and cut us to the core, and our team of reviewers – veterans like Steve Davis, Josh Kupecki, and Marc Savlov; newer talents like Jenny Nulf; and fresh voices Trace Sauveur and Sarah Jane – have given them the honors they so richly deserve.

But in any such annual endeavor, there must be some sort of consensus around one film. This year, The Austin Chronicle's top film is Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, a searing and tragic adaptation of Thomas Savage's 1967 novel about internalized homophobia in 1920s Montana. With career-best work from Benedict Cumberbatch as the vile and tortured Phil and astonishing supporting performances by Kirsten Dunst and Austin's own Jesse Plemons, it roared ahead of a pack that included Nic Cage's soaring testament to grief, Pig, and Denis Villeneuve's epic adaptation of Dune.

1) The Power of the Dog

2) Pig

3) Dune

4) Titane

5) The Souvenir: Part II

6) The Humans

7) The Green Knight

8) Drive My Car

9) C'mon C'mon

10) The Mitchells vs the Machines

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Top 10s 2021
Top Austin Headlines of 2021: Killer Cop Faces Murder Charge
Top Austin Headlines of 2021: Killer Cop Faces Murder Charge
March 10: Austin Police Officer Christopher Taylor is indicted for first-degree murder in the 2020 killing of Michael Ramos

Brant Bingamon, Dec. 17, 2021

Top Austin Headlines of 2021: Winter Storm Uri Wracks Austin
Top Austin Headlines of 2021: Winter Storm Uri Wracks Austin
Feb. 14: For the first time ever, the National Weather Service issues winter storm warnings for the entire state of Texas

Lina Fisher, Dec. 17, 2021

More by Richard Whittaker
The Lost Daughter
Olivia Colman is coiled and complex in this portrait of motherhood

Dec. 17, 2021

Bakers, Assemble!
Bakers, Assemble!
Austin gingerbread artist Stacy Frank gets heroic on Foodtastic

Dec. 15, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Top 10s 2021, Top 10 Films, Austin Chronicle Film of the Year, The Power of the Dog, Titane, The Souvenir: Part 2, Dune, Pig, The Humans, The Mitchells vs the Machines, Licorice Pizza, The Killing of Two Lovers, Spencer, Stray

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Derek Gaines: Live In Austin
Vulcan Gas Company
Armadillo Bazaar Outside
at Palmer Events Center
Elias Haslanger Quintet (9:00), Trip Trio w/ Lissa Hattersley at Elephant Room
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  