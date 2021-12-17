Steve Davis’s Top 10 Films of 2021
By Steve Davis, Fri., Dec. 17, 2021
1) Spencer
Pablo Larraín's superbly unconventional drama about an institutionally trapped Princess Diana.
2) The Killing of Two Lovers
In his near-perfect solo directorial debut, Robert Machoian masters slow burns and long takes.
3) The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion rightfully reclaims her status as a premier filmmaker in this uneasy psychosexual Western.
4) West Side Story
Does it matter why Steven Spielberg decided to film a second version of this timeless stage musical? Bravo, maestro!
5) Stray
This tail-wagging documentary about an Istanbul street dog freely achieves something close to canine neorealism.
6) Dune
Denis Villeneuve's faithful adaptation is the epic science-fiction film die-hard Frank Herbert enthusiasts have long waited for.
7) Belfast
Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical film about his troubled Northern Irish childhood is a glorious blur of memory.
8) Summer of Soul
Never-before-seen concert footage of the forgotten 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival comes alive.
9) Pig
A recluse's search for his kidnapped truffle-hunting swine is the deceptively simple story of this complex character study.
10) Swan Song
A fiercely funny Udo Kier owns this requiem for a generation of older gay men.
Near Misses
Flee, Nightmare Alley, Red Rocket.
Most Overrated
The French Dispatch, House of Gucci, King Richard.
Most Underrated
The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Respect, The World to Come.
Wild Card
Silvery, crystalline, majestic: The welcome revival of black-and-white cinematography in Belfast, Passing, and The Tragedy of Macbeth.