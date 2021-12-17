Sarah Jane’s Top 10 Films of 2021
By Sarah Jane, Fri., Dec. 17, 2021
1) C'mon C'mon
Gorgeous film from Mike Mills with terrific performances all around. NYC looks stunning.
2) Judas and the Black Messiah
Daniel Kaluuya is a powerhouse in Shaka King's amazing look at the life and murder of Fred Hampton.
3) The Power of the Dog
Campion's film is full of great performances. It's a quiet slow burn that looks just so beautiful.
4) The Humans
Richard Jenkins can do no wrong. Amy Schumer is a stand out, too. A horror film, of sorts.
5) The Harder They Fall
The most fun movie on the list. Jonathan Majors and company pull out all the stops in this one.
6) tick, tick... Boom!
Who knew Andrew Garfield was even more perfect by being able to sing and play piano?! He's tremendous.
7) The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
If you love cats, you will love this movie. Full stop. Cumberbatch and Foy are terrific.
8) Licorice Pizza
PTA does it again, although, frankly, not on a par with Boogie Nights or Magnolia. Alana Haim is a star.
9) Dune
Gorgeous-looking film with gorgeous-looking people. I think it's about space and spice?
10) Silent Night
This film is both brutally funny and brutal by the same measure. Child performances are amazing.
Near Misses
West Side Story, The Tragedy of Macbeth, Nightmare Alley.
Most Overrated
Spencer, The Last Duel, King Richard.
Most Underrated
The Harder They Fall.
Wild Card
Richard Jenkins continues to be amazing in every role.