Sarah Jane’s Top 10 Films of 2021

By Sarah Jane, Fri., Dec. 17, 2021


C'mon C'mon

1) C'mon C'mon

Gorgeous film from Mike Mills with terrific performances all around. NYC looks stunning.

2) Judas and the Black Messiah

Daniel Kaluuya is a powerhouse in Shaka King's amazing look at the life and murder of Fred Hampton.

3) The Power of the Dog

Campion's film is full of great performances. It's a quiet slow burn that looks just so beautiful.

4) The Humans

Richard Jenkins can do no wrong. Amy Schumer is a stand out, too. A horror film, of sorts.

5) The Harder They Fall

The most fun movie on the list. Jonathan Majors and company pull out all the stops in this one.

6) tick, tick... Boom!

Who knew Andrew Garfield was even more perfect by being able to sing and play piano?! He's tremendous.

7) The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

If you love cats, you will love this movie. Full stop. Cumberbatch and Foy are terrific.

8) Licorice Pizza

PTA does it again, although, frankly, not on a par with Boogie Nights or Magnolia. Alana Haim is a star.


Dune

9) Dune

Gorgeous-looking film with gorgeous-looking people. I think it's about space and spice?

10) Silent Night

This film is both brutally funny and brutal by the same measure. Child performances are amazing.

Near Misses

West Side Story, The Tragedy of Macbeth, Nightmare Alley.

Most Overrated

Spencer, The Last Duel, King Richard.


The Harder They Fall

Most Underrated

The Harder They Fall.

Wild Card

Richard Jenkins continues to be amazing in every role.

