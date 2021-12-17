Screens

Matthew Monagle’s Top 10 Films of 2021

By Matthew Monagle, Fri., Dec. 17, 2021


Pig

1) Pig

Nic Cage remains a generational talent.

2) C'mon C'mon

Movies about family that aren't also about parenthood are a rare and wonderful breed.

3) The Green Knight

Dev Patel's ability to subvert his own stardom onscreen is reaching Jake Gyllenhaal levels.

4) The Last Duel

Even in his 80s, Ridley Scott has lost none of his urgency as a storyteller.

5) Raging Fire

Watch this, then weep for a generation that only knows Marvel movie action scenes.

6) Malignant

With a single movie, James Wan moves horror nostalgia into the Nineties.

7) Limbo

May we someday make Ben Sharrock's bittersweet refugee dramedy an artifact of the past.

8) Dune

Turns out all I needed to finally start reading Frank Herbert's novel was Rebecca Ferguson.


The Power

9) The Power

I truly cannot wait to see what director Corinna Faith decides to do next.

10) The Power of the Dog

There are so many layers and ideas worth exploring here; bravo, Jane Campion.

Near Misses

The French Dispatch, House of Gucci. West Side Story, Passing.

Most Overrated

Licorice Pizza, Werewolves Within.

Most Underrated

Limbo, Raging Fire.

Wild Card

Saint Maud is a great film, but COVID award season upheaval caused it to get lost in the 2020-2021 shuffle.

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Top 10s 2021, Film Top 10s 2021

