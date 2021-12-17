Marc Savlov’s Top 10 Films of 2021

1) Pig

Nic Cage spellbinds in this slow-boil stew of friendship, loss, and the possibility of redemption. Quoth Styx: "Babe, I love you."

2) The Mitchells vs the Machines

I laughed so hard I cried. Absolutely the kind of wackadoodle (animated) movie we need right here, right now.

3) Titane

Ducournau's outrageous body-slash-psychological horror show truly out-Cronenbergs Cronenberg. Best first date movie of the year!

4) Swan Song

Udo Kier's most astonishing performance since Andy Warhol's Blood for Dracula. Those eyes! (Bring a hankie.)

5) Riders of Justice

There's something rotten in Denmark in this balls-to-the-wall revenger. Mads Mikkelsen out-Neesons Neeson.

6) Stray

Dogs. Are. Gods. Who's a good movie? You are! Yes you are! G'boy!

7) Gaia

MIT just predicted the end of civilization by 2040 and Gaia proves edibles may be the way-out way out.

8) The Card Counter

Paul Schrader never stops beating the holy shit out of my sense of morality. Oscar Isaac crackles.

9) Coming Home in the Dark

This overlooked Kiwi suspenser will test the mettle of your soul.

10) The Velvet Underground

If every wannabe filmmaker watching this makes their own VU-style doc, that'd be pretty meta-cool.

Near Misses

Minari, Raging Fire, The Power of the Dog.

Most Overrated

F9, The Tomorrow War, Free Guy.

Most Underrated

Small Engine Repair, In the Earth, Silent Night.

Wild Card

Stuck inside, redux, I'll just paraphrase Chief Brody: We're gonna need a bigger home theatre system.