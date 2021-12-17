Screens

Marc Savlov’s Top 10 Films of 2021

By Marc Savlov, Fri., Dec. 17, 2021


The Mitchells vs the Machines

1) Pig

Nic Cage spellbinds in this slow-boil stew of friendship, loss, and the possibility of redemption. Quoth Styx: "Babe, I love you."

2) The Mitchells vs the Machines

I laughed so hard I cried. Absolutely the kind of wackadoodle (animated) movie we need right here, right now.

3) Titane

Ducournau's outrageous body-slash-psychological horror show truly out-Cronenbergs Cronenberg. Best first date movie of the year!

4) Swan Song

Udo Kier's most astonishing performance since Andy Warhol's Blood for Dracula. Those eyes! (Bring a hankie.)

5) Riders of Justice

There's something rotten in Denmark in this balls-to-the-wall revenger. Mads Mikkelsen out-Neesons Neeson.


Stray

6) Stray

Dogs. Are. Gods. Who's a good movie? You are! Yes you are! G'boy!

7) Gaia

MIT just predicted the end of civilization by 2040 and Gaia proves edibles may be the way-out way out.

8) The Card Counter

Paul Schrader never stops beating the holy shit out of my sense of morality. Oscar Isaac crackles.

9) Coming Home in the Dark

This overlooked Kiwi suspenser will test the mettle of your soul.

10) The Velvet Underground

If every wannabe filmmaker watching this makes their own VU-style doc, that'd be pretty meta-cool.


Minari

Near Misses

Minari, Raging Fire, The Power of the Dog.

Most Overrated

F9, The Tomorrow War, Free Guy.

Most Underrated

Small Engine Repair, In the Earth, Silent Night.

Wild Card

Stuck inside, redux, I'll just paraphrase Chief Brody: We're gonna need a bigger home theatre system.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Top 10s 2021
Top Austin Headlines of 2021: Killer Cop Faces Murder Charge
Top Austin Headlines of 2021: Killer Cop Faces Murder Charge
March 10: Austin Police Officer Christopher Taylor is indicted for first-degree murder in the 2020 killing of Michael Ramos

Brant Bingamon, Dec. 17, 2021

Top Austin Headlines of 2021: Winter Storm Uri Wracks Austin
Top Austin Headlines of 2021: Winter Storm Uri Wracks Austin
Feb. 14: For the first time ever, the National Weather Service issues winter storm warnings for the entire state of Texas

Lina Fisher, Dec. 17, 2021

More by Marc Savlov
Freeland
Moving stoner drama finds the downside of going legit

Oct. 15, 2021

Fantastic Fest Review: <i>Barbarians</i>
Fantastic Fest Review: Barbarians
English dinner party drama goes straight to darkest hell

Oct. 5, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Top 10s 2021, Film Top 10s 2021

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Armadillo Bazaar Outside
Palmer Events Center
Elias Haslanger Quintet (9:00), Trip Trio w/ Lissa Hattersley at Elephant Room
Derek Gaines: Live In Austin at Vulcan Gas Company
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  