Marc Savlov’s Top 10 Films of 2021
By Marc Savlov, Fri., Dec. 17, 2021
1) Pig
Nic Cage spellbinds in this slow-boil stew of friendship, loss, and the possibility of redemption. Quoth Styx: "Babe, I love you."
2) The Mitchells vs the Machines
I laughed so hard I cried. Absolutely the kind of wackadoodle (animated) movie we need right here, right now.
3) Titane
Ducournau's outrageous body-slash-psychological horror show truly out-Cronenbergs Cronenberg. Best first date movie of the year!
4) Swan Song
Udo Kier's most astonishing performance since Andy Warhol's Blood for Dracula. Those eyes! (Bring a hankie.)
5) Riders of Justice
There's something rotten in Denmark in this balls-to-the-wall revenger. Mads Mikkelsen out-Neesons Neeson.
6) Stray
Dogs. Are. Gods. Who's a good movie? You are! Yes you are! G'boy!
7) Gaia
MIT just predicted the end of civilization by 2040 and Gaia proves edibles may be the way-out way out.
8) The Card Counter
Paul Schrader never stops beating the holy shit out of my sense of morality. Oscar Isaac crackles.
9) Coming Home in the Dark
This overlooked Kiwi suspenser will test the mettle of your soul.
10) The Velvet Underground
If every wannabe filmmaker watching this makes their own VU-style doc, that'd be pretty meta-cool.
Near Misses
Minari, Raging Fire, The Power of the Dog.
Most Overrated
F9, The Tomorrow War, Free Guy.
Most Underrated
Small Engine Repair, In the Earth, Silent Night.
Wild Card
Stuck inside, redux, I'll just paraphrase Chief Brody: We're gonna need a bigger home theatre system.