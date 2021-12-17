Screens

Josh Kupecki’s Top 10 Films of 2021

By Josh Kupecki, Fri., Dec. 17, 2021


Drive My Car

1) Drive My Car

No other film this year has enthralled, surprised, and moved me more. A wholly generous and unforgettable gift to cinema.

2) All Light, Everywhere

Mapping the flaws in our perception, and the ethically questionable uses of them, Theo Anthony's doc is eye-opening.

3) The Green Knight

"Great wonder grew in hall, at his hue most strange to see, for man and gear and all, were green as green could be."


The Souvenir: Part II

4) The Souvenir: Part II

A pitch-perfect, intensely personal transmutation of grief into art.

5) Ascension

The new gods of consumption have seized your devotion. Do you have enough influence to retrieve your life?

6) Titane

2021's most memorable love story, forged with a nihilistic energy that yields startling veins of compassion.

7) The Card Counter

As crisp and unpredictable as a freshly opened deck, Schrader once again deals an unforgiving hand.

8) The Humans

Familial browbeating brilliantly orchestrated to a vividly dreadful crescendo as the quotidian reveals the profound.

9) Zola

A winning and irrepressibly inventive tale that nimbly straddles comedy and nightmare with extremely entertaining results.

10) In the Earth

"People get a bit funny in the woods sometimes" is exactly what you want to hear at the beginning of a Ben Wheatley film.

Near Misses

Azor; C'mon, C'mon; Pig.

Most Overrated

The Beta Test, Last Night in Soho, Licorice Pizza.

Most Underrated

CODA, The Macaluso Sisters, Riders of Justice.

Wild Card

Viewers' inability to find closure in complete stories, spurring creators to return to the well/bank.

