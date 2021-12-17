Josh Kupecki’s Top 10 Films of 2021
By Josh Kupecki, Fri., Dec. 17, 2021
1) Drive My Car
No other film this year has enthralled, surprised, and moved me more. A wholly generous and unforgettable gift to cinema.
2) All Light, Everywhere
Mapping the flaws in our perception, and the ethically questionable uses of them, Theo Anthony's doc is eye-opening.
3) The Green Knight
"Great wonder grew in hall, at his hue most strange to see, for man and gear and all, were green as green could be."
4) The Souvenir: Part II
A pitch-perfect, intensely personal transmutation of grief into art.
5) Ascension
The new gods of consumption have seized your devotion. Do you have enough influence to retrieve your life?
6) Titane
2021's most memorable love story, forged with a nihilistic energy that yields startling veins of compassion.
7) The Card Counter
As crisp and unpredictable as a freshly opened deck, Schrader once again deals an unforgiving hand.
8) The Humans
Familial browbeating brilliantly orchestrated to a vividly dreadful crescendo as the quotidian reveals the profound.
9) Zola
A winning and irrepressibly inventive tale that nimbly straddles comedy and nightmare with extremely entertaining results.
10) In the Earth
"People get a bit funny in the woods sometimes" is exactly what you want to hear at the beginning of a Ben Wheatley film.
Near Misses
Azor; C'mon, C'mon; Pig.
Most Overrated
The Beta Test, Last Night in Soho, Licorice Pizza.
Most Underrated
CODA, The Macaluso Sisters, Riders of Justice.
Wild Card
Viewers' inability to find closure in complete stories, spurring creators to return to the well/bank.