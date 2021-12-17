Jenny Nulf’s Top 10 Films 0f 2021

1) Drive My Car

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi's deeply moving sonata about how painful it is to love sometimes, especially those now gone.

2) Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy

My second Hamaguchi, a triptych of shorts, explores raw honesty amongst broken and lost people.

3) The Power of the Dog

A triumph of pacing and storytelling, simply masterful work.

4) Undine

It made my 2020 list by a technicality (we could put festival films!), but Christian Petzold's film is so timeless, it was never forgotten.

5) Titane

A whirlwind exploration of femininity in masculine spaces. Julia Ducournau didn't quite hit Raw levels, but it's still a sucker punch.

6) The Hand of God

Paolo Sorrentino's coming-of-age film is a glamorous yet subdued tribute to the films that made him fall in love with cinema.

7) Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry

A documentary that feels like Richard Linklater should have directed it.

8) Annette

I'm still blown away that Leos Carax made me forget that Baby Annette was a puppet – truly epic filmmaking.

9) The Souvenir: Part II

Painfully gutting for any artist ever paralyzed by grief, and somehow both funnier and sadder than its predecessor.

10) Red Post on Escher Street

Sion Sono's celebration of film extras doubles as a powerful commentary on China's takeover of Hong Kong.

Near Misses

The Green Knight; This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection.

Most Overrated

Last Night in Soho, Belfast.

Most Underrated

This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection; The Last Duel.

Wild Card

Fred Hechinger had one hell of a year (The White Lotus, Fear Street series, The Underground Railroad, The Woman in the Window).