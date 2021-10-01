Six Mindblowers From Fantastic Fest’s FF@Home

Fantastic Fest is over, right? Wrong! Yes, the in-person celebration of global genre festival, which opened with Cannes Palme d'Or award-winner Titane, and snuck in secret screenings of Edgar Wright's timeflipping crime drama Last Night in Soho and Paul Verhoeven's nunsploitation revival Benedetta, has wrapped. But that was the prelude to FF@Home, a virtual selection of over 30 of this year's best and most fascinating titles. We picked six of the best that we loved the most out of the regular fest.

Agnes Oklahoma oddball Mickey Reece, aka the Soderbergh of the Sticks, has become a festival circuit favorite with his obtuse, unique films, but religious black comedy Agnes may see him break out into wider audiences. What starts as a weirdly witty and saucy tale of exorcism becomes a lyrical meditation on faith, devotion, and what we do when our world quietly falls apart.

Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes If you could see into the future, what would you do? Wait, what if you could only see two minutes into the future? If you're the hapless workers and goofy patrons of this little Japanese diner, still manage to muck your lives up in this endlessly charming single- shot comedy.

The Found Footage Phenomenon Everyone says they hate shaky cam, but someone bought enough tickets to make Paranormal Activity a billion dollar franchise. Filmmakers Sarah Appleton and Phillip Escott dig into the archives to debunk the idea that found footage is easy and lazy in this granular and engrossing doc that explores why we want to think our fake movies are real.

Glasshouse You've seen it a million times before: A burly stranger arrives in a remote house full of women, seemingly the last survivors in an apocalypse. But you haven't seen it done like Glasshouse: a gorgeous, sweaty, sensual South African period thriller that doesn't revel in gore or violence, but instead begins to explore the roles we play in our the stories of our own lives, with an ending that is both hopeful and emotionally devastating.

Let the Wrong One In Nothing like a good horror- comedy in these stressful times, and this Irish vampire schlocker is as much bloodbath as laugh fest. Plus, Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Anthony Head gets to do some slaying of his own as Dublin's answer to Van Helsing.

Who Killed the KLF? For four years around 1990, there was no rave act sharper, weirder, or more enigmatic than British agit-dance duo the KLF. Then, in 1992, they blew up their chart-topping career, deleted their entire back catalog, buried their awards, burned a million quid, and disappeared. Documentarian Chris Atkins finds out what happened (sort of) to a band whose story is a divine mystery that can only be told through obfuscation.

FF@Home runs Sept. 30-Oct. 11. Virtual festival badges available at fantasticfest.com/attend/badges.